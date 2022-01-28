Targeting shorter yield among options for ultra-easy policy exit - BOJ's Kuroda

* Premature to raise rates, tweak YCC now - Kuroda

* IMF urged BOJ to consider steps to steepen yield curve

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan could consider targeting a shorter maturity than the current 10-year bond yield when the time comes to exit its ultra-easy policy, the central bank's governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said on Friday.

At this stage, however, it was premature to raise the BOJ's interest rate targets or take steps to steepen the yield curve, Kuroda told parliament.

"If the time comes to exit ultra-loose policy and debate an exit strategy, such steps could be discussed," Kuroda said, when asked about the chance of targeting shorter-duration bond yields under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"When 2% inflation is achieved, there will be various discussions on an exit which will be communicated to markets. At this stage, however, it's appropriate to maintain the current YCC policy," he said.

Under YCC, the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

But, the cap on 10-year yield has drawn criticism for crushing the margin financial institutions earn through lending.

A senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday that the BOJ should consider making the YCC more sustainable through further steps, such as targeting a shorter maturity than the current 10-year yield to steepen the yield curve. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Simon Cameron-Moore)