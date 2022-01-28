Targeting shorter yield among options for ultra-easy policy exit - BOJ's Kuroda

* Premature to raise rates, tweak YCC now - Kuroda
TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan could consider
targeting a shorter maturity than the current 10-year bond yield
when the time comes to exit its ultra-easy policy, the central
bank's governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said on Friday.
At this stage, however, it was premature to raise the BOJ's
interest rate targets or take steps to steepen the yield curve,
Kuroda told parliament.
"If the time comes to exit ultra-loose policy and debate an
exit strategy, such steps could be discussed," Kuroda said, when
asked about the chance of targeting shorter-duration bond yields
under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.
"When 2% inflation is achieved, there will be various
discussions on an exit which will be communicated to markets. At
this stage, however, it's appropriate to maintain the current
YCC policy," he said.
Under YCC, the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1% and the
10-year bond yield around 0%.
But, the cap on 10-year yield has drawn criticism for
crushing the margin financial institutions earn through lending.
A senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday
that the BOJ should consider making the YCC more sustainable
through further steps, such as targeting a shorter maturity than
the current 10-year yield to steepen the yield curve.
