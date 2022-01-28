Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Targeting shorter yield among options for ultra-easy policy exit - BOJ's Kuroda

01/28/2022 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Premature to raise rates, tweak YCC now - Kuroda

* IMF urged BOJ to consider steps to steepen yield curve

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan could consider targeting a shorter maturity than the current 10-year bond yield when the time comes to exit its ultra-easy policy, the central bank's governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said on Friday.

At this stage, however, it was premature to raise the BOJ's interest rate targets or take steps to steepen the yield curve, Kuroda told parliament.

"If the time comes to exit ultra-loose policy and debate an exit strategy, such steps could be discussed," Kuroda said, when asked about the chance of targeting shorter-duration bond yields under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"When 2% inflation is achieved, there will be various discussions on an exit which will be communicated to markets. At this stage, however, it's appropriate to maintain the current YCC policy," he said.

Under YCC, the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

But, the cap on 10-year yield has drawn criticism for crushing the margin financial institutions earn through lending.

A senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday that the BOJ should consider making the YCC more sustainable through further steps, such as targeting a shorter maturity than the current 10-year yield to steepen the yield curve. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.02% 81.166 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.28% 154.84 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.27% 90.738 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.19% 128.776 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.44% 1.539812 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.01% 75.932 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.26% 115.636 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54aSupply worries lift aluminium, copper weighed down by stronger dollar
RE
02:53aU.S., Taiwanese vice presidents speak at rare encounter in Honduras
RE
02:53aU.S., Taiwanese vice presidents speak at rare encounter in Honduras
RE
02:53aElectrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger
RE
02:50aChina's Xiamen city paves way for long-discussed property tax pilot
RE
02:45aChina regulator issues draft rules for cyberspace content providers
RE
02:45aU.S. calls on Ethiopia to release all those detained under state of emergency
RE
02:44aBrace for Russian cyber attacks over Ukraine, Britain says
RE
02:43aBurkina Faso will return to constitutional order when conditions are right, military leader says
RE
02:42aSteelmaker POSCO's 2021 profit jumps on strong demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
2FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
3Asian stocks, U.S. futures regain footing after hawkish Fed
4Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests si..
5Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

HOT NEWS