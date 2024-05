May 24, 2024 at 05:34 pm EDT

Communications services companies rose after one major media company struck a deal with a generative artificial-intelligence firm.

Shares of News Corp., which owns Dow Jones, the publisher of this item, rose after it struck a partnership deal with OpenAI.

