Investors are still trading cautiously ahead of monetary policy decisions later this week. Energy and real estate stocks outperformed yesterday, boosted by higher oil and metal prices rose after Chinese industrial data came ahead of expectations. The FTSE 100 inched down 0.1% yesterday and was flat this morning.

The BoJ unveiled its decision overnight, ending its negative interest rate policy with its first rate hike in 17 years, a move anticipated by the markets, leading to a cautious sentiment. While a rate hold is expected from the Fed tomorrow, the market will be looking for signs of future rate cuts. The Bank of England will also release its decision this week, on Thursday.

The enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to boost investor optimism, as evidenced by Alphabet's 4.6% surge yesterday following news of potential integration of Google's AI model into Apple's iPhone.

Unilever plans to separate its ice cream business, which includes brands like Wall's, Magnum, and Ben & Jerry's, into a standalone entity. This move is part of a broader strategy to focus on a portfolio of superior brands in attractive categories. The company also announced a new cost-savings program that will affect 7,500 jobs globally.

Crest Nicholson indicated that it might build up to 11% fewer homes in fiscal 2024 due to challenging conditions in the housing market, leading to a 4.2% decline in its share price.

