Heavitree Brewery full-year profit falls; revenue unchanged AN
London stocks rise as AstraZeneca drug gets FDA nod; Currys soars RE
UCapital24 has a new board of directors, Gianmaria Feleppa appointed chairman AN
Taliban refuses to join UN-sponsored meeting on Afghanistan RE
Global markets live: Apple, Nintendo, Super Micro Computer, Currys, ABB... Our Logo
Finland eyes tougher legislation to boost borders and national security RE
Interest rates: transition session, B.Le Maire's remarks without impact CF
Bic: adjusted EPS more than doubled in Q4 CF
MERCIALYS : Slowing indexation. Softening nominal rents. Alphavalue
Bayer to Slash Its Dividend for 2023 to Reduce Debt -- Update DJ
No easier merger rules for telcos, EU's Vestager says RE
China must see need to reform WTO rules, says EU trade chief RE
Mib falls but holds 31,600; TIM still bullish AN
CAC40: erases losses, ends in perfect balance CF
EXOR : NAV cut by -8.8% Alphavalue
Analyst recommendations: Metlife, Paypal, Snap, Take-Two, Tesla...

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Metlife, Paypal, Snap, Take-Two, Tesla...

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Goldman Sachs lifts 2024 S&P 500 target to 5,200 on upbeat profit outlook

February 18, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Trending : JD.com Confirms Takeover Talks With Currys

February 19, 2024 at 05:37 am EST

MORNING BID EUROPE-China markets look like they need another holiday

February 19, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Struggle With U.S. Markets Closed

February 19, 2024 at 05:31 am EST

Interest rates: The first cracks start to appear

February 19, 2024 at 05:42 am EST
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

February 19, 2024 at 03:02 am EST

Airlines group chief backs Boeing CEO to fix safety crisis

February 19, 2024 at 06:15 am EST
Asia shares cautious as inflation dashes rate cut hopes

February 18, 2024 at 07:21 pm EST
Anglo American Platinum Could Cut Around 3,700 Jobs in Restructuring -- Update

February 19, 2024 at 05:50 am EST
