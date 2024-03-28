U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.1% in morning trading. JD Sports Fashion rose 5.9% and LPP added 3.6%. On the other hand, Soitec dropped 10.2%, and ACS Activ Construccion sunk 3.8%. The FTSE 100 added 0.3%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 increased 0.2% and Germany's DAX was flat.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.2% to 99.15.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.4% to $85.74 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.6% to $81.82 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 0.3% to EUR27.85 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 2 basis points to 2.315% from 2.295%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 2 basis points to 4.217% from 4.194%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.5%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.9%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.6%.

