May 22, 2024 at 02:01 am EDT

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - British consumer prices rose by 2.3% in annual terms in April, slowing from a 3.2% increase in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The Bank of England and economists polled by Reuters had forecast an annual rate of 2.1%.

