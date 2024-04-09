Stocks in London opened mostly lower as investors anticipate key inflation data from the US and the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate decision. The FTSE 100 index is struggling for direction, with investors closely watching for any signs of rate cut timing from the ECB, while UK retail sales data showed a 3.5% increase on last March, providing a boost to retailers after a challenging start to the year.

Yesterday, miners outperformed on higher metal process, while oil prices retreated slightly after Israel announced it would remove some troops from Gaza. The FTSE 100 ended the session 0.4% higher.

In corporate news, BP PLC expects higher upstream production in the first quarter to boost profit, with output higher in oil production & operations and slightly higher in gas & low carbon energy. The company anticipates an increase in net debt in the first quarter due to a working capital build and phasing of capital expenditure and divestment proceeds.

HSBC Holdings PLC has agreed to sell its Argentinian business, HSBC Latin America, to Grupo Financiero Galicia for USD 550 million. The sale is part of HSBC's strategy to focus resources on higher value opportunities across its international network.

Imperial Brands has confirmed that it is on track with its guidance for the first half and full year, with revenue growth in tobacco and next-generation products (NGPs) surpassing last year's figures. It expects low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted operating profit for the first half of the financial year. The company also announced several NGP product launches, including single-use formats for its blu vape brand and entry into the US oral nicotine market.

Aviva PLC has finalized the acquisition of AIG Life Ltd from Corebridge Financial Inc. for GBP 453 million. The acquisition adds 1.3 million individual protection customers and 1.4 million group protection members to Aviva's portfolio. Aviva also recently re-entered the Lloyd's of London insurance market through its acquisition of Probitas Holdings Ltd.

Things to read today: