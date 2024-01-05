US House Republican leader Scalise undergoing further cancer treatment -statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Steve Scalise is having a stem cell transplant as part of his treatment for multiple myeloma, a common form of blood cancer, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Scalise, who is from Louisiana, will work remotely from home until he returns to Washington in February, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Rami Ayyub)