Scalise, who is from Louisiana, will work remotely from home until he returns to Washington in February, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Rami Ayyub)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Steve Scalise is having a stem cell transplant as part of his treatment for multiple myeloma, a common form of blood cancer, his office said in a statement on Friday.
Scalise, who is from Louisiana, will work remotely from home until he returns to Washington in February, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Rami Ayyub)
Stocks, bond prices ease in see-saw session as investors mull 'soft landing'