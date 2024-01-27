US TO SELL 40 F-35 FIGHTER JETS TO GREECE, GIFT OTHER AIRCRAFT- BLOOMBERG NEWS
Stock market news
China's Guangzhou first to completely ease purchase limit on large homes
Boeing 737 MAX lands in China, ending import freeze on order backlog
US advances fighter jet sale to Turkey, Greece; Congress likely to approve
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Boeing 737 MAX lands in China, ending import freeze on order backlog
Russia's Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday