(Reuters) - The Ukrainian military shelled areas of Russia's southern Belgorod region on Sunday, injuring at least 13 people and damaging dwellings, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said multiple-launch rockets hit the town of Shebekino, injuring 11 people, including three children. Seven apartment buildings sustained damage.

On the town's eastern fringe, in the village of Rzhevka, two people were injured in shelling by the Ukrainian military, Gladkov said. At least one dwelling was badly damaged.

Reuters could not verify the reports independently.

Ukraine's military has staged frequent attacks on towns and villages on Russian regions on its border.

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a statement on Telegram, said air defence units had downed one rocket and three drones over Belgorod Region.

