STORY: "I'm so sorry for our cathedral. But at the same time, I see that it's being rebuilt. So we hope that we will be going inside. We're waiting for this day, and we're hoping that this will happen," said Inna who attended the service.

The Orthodox cathedral was damaged when it was hit during a Russian missile attack on the country's southern port city in July last year. Russia denied responsibility.

The early 19th-century cathedral was demolished in 1936 as part of Stalin's anti-religious campaigns and rebuilt when Ukraine gained independence from Moscow in 1991.

The service was held in the less damaged area of the church.

In February, Italy and UNESCO signed an agreement in Kyiv to provide 500 million euros ($534.45 million) towards the restoration of the roof of the cathedral.