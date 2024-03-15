Gainers:



Williams-Sonoma (+20%): The holding company which oversees several home furnishings chains in the United States hit new record highs after announcing better-than-expected annual results for the year ended January. These were accompanied by the inevitable $1 billion share buyback program, which is considerable given the company's capitalization ($18.3 billion).



MicroStrategy Incorporated (-17%): S hares of the analytics and business intelligence company rose after it filed to raise $500 million in a convertible debt offering, with a view to purchasing more bitcoin. This comes a few days after the company closed on an $800 million convertible debt raise.



Southern Copper (+17%): Copper prices rose sharply this week, after Chinese smelters announced production cuts, due to a tighter-than-expected raw materials market. As a result, copper prices in Shanghai reached their highest level in three years, while prices in London reached their highest level in 10 months.



Oracle (+12%): The software company's share price hit new records this week, after reporting buoyant prospects thanks to its exposure to the cloud computing market in general, and artificial intelligence in particular. Oracle also announced during the week the addition of generative artificial intelligence functions to its enterprise software range.



Losers:



Southwest Airlines (-18%): The airline has revised downwards its forecasts for the number of aircraft it expects to receive from its supplier Boeing. The carrier is expected to receive only 46 737-8 family aircraft this year, instead of the 79 anticipated. Bad news that will weigh on results.



Adobe (-11%): Adobe Systems Incorporated's forecasts disappointed despite solid revenue growth. Its stock plummeted, despite reporting an 11% increase in revenue for the first quarter. The decline in profit, coupled with the company's projection of a sales growth slowdown to 9% in the second quarter, was too much for investors, who believed in the company's AI prospects.



Enphase (-16%) : The share price suffered again this week, in the absence of any specific information. According to our sources, Enphase could be collateral damage from the efficiency of Tesla's latest home battery system, the PW3, which incorporates an inverter and makes traditional inverter-equipped systems like Enphase's more expensive.



Dollar Tree (-15%): The American discounter disappointed the market with weak quarterly results. The group was also forced to close 970 of its Family Dollar stores, caught between retail giants like Walmart and aggressive new entrants such as the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu. Dollar Tree has taken considerable write-downs, which put a strain on its accounts.