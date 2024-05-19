WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan held constructive meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on it along with discussing the war in Gaza, according to a U.S. statement.

Sullivan spoke with Netanyahu and his team about his meetings in Saudi Arabia and "the potential that may now be available for Israel, as well as the Palestinian people." The two also discussed the war in Gaza and the need to minimize civilian casualties.

"Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the need for Israel to connect its military operations to a political strategy that can ensure the lasting defeat of Hamas, the release of all the hostages, and a better future for Gaza," the statement added. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)