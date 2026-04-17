Madison Air Solutions raised $2.23bn by pricing its IPO at $27 per share, the top of its targeted range, marking the largest US IPO of the year to date.

On Thursday Air Solutions began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "MAIR," following the pricing of its offering of approximately 82.7 million Class A common shares. The transaction values the group at approximately $13.2bn, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option granted to underwriters for up to an additional 12.4 million shares over a 30-day period. The offering is scheduled to close on Friday.



Based in Chicago and founded in 2017, the group provides air quality solutions for residential and commercial markets. Its portfolio notably includes AprilAire, Big Ass Fans, Nortek Air Solutions, and Nortek Data Center Cooling, with exposure to data centers, healthcare, education, industrial and other demanding environments.



In 2025, Madison Air Solutions generated $3.3bn in net sales and $124.3m in net income. The commercial segment accounted for 66% of total revenue. The group also announced a concurrent private placement of $100m in Class B shares to an entity controlled by its founder, Larry Gies.