Fueled by Canada's booming multi-billion-dollar gold sector, Orla Mining Ltd. is riding a wave of production growth. However, with mining costs doubling this leaves the company exposed if global gold prices lose their footing.

Published on 05/15/2026 at 05:24 am EDT - Modified on 05/15/2026 at 08:12 am EDT

Canada is practically printing money with gold, and the global market can barely keep up.

Canadian gold production is on track to skyrocket by 18.7% every year, including 2026. That could push output to 15.5 million ounces, which is a wild 2x jump from 2024, as per Natural Resources Canada. To put that in perspective, out of a 64.3 billion Canadian Dollar total mining pie, gold locks in a cool CAD 16.7bn on its own.

Meanwhile, the World Gold Council expects big central banks to keep hoarding 700 to 900 tonnes of the shiny metal through 2026. Plus, global mine production is expected to hit a ceiling of around 3,672 tonnes in 2027 before flattening out. Since supply is hitting a wall while everyone still wants in, prices are set to stay sky-high.

This is where Orla Mining fits in. But its outlook mirrors the sector’s core challenge: execution.

With a growing asset base and a pipeline that includes South Railroad and underground expansion at Camino Rojo (Mexico), it all comes down to whether Orla Mining can actually keep costs down and deliver the goods to turn this backdrop into steady cash.

Swinging from deep red

Orla’s Q1 26 results looks powerful, but y/y math highlights where all that extra metal is actually coming from—and the exact price tag to get it.

Revenue rose to USD 378.9m, rising 169% y/y from USD 140.7m. This is driven by production increasing to 81,206 oz from 47,759 oz (up 70% y/y). That looks like a massive win across the board, but it isn’t quite the picture.

Its underground gold mine located in Ontario, Musselwhite, alone added 45,199 oz (up 254% y/y), while Camino Rojo fell by 11,752 oz (down 39% y/y) as grades dropped from 0.78 g/t to 0.59 g/t (down 24% y/y). So, while the growth is real, one asset is scaling up while the legacy asset deteriorates.

Net income swung from a USD 69.8m loss in Q1 25 to USD 75.4m profit, helped by average realized gold prices jumping from USD 2,915/oz to USD 4,575/oz (up 57% y/y). The All-In Sustaining Costs rose 97% to hit 1,668 USD/oz from USD 845/oz. While this is exciting for the time being, it makes the company's profit margins far more vulnerable if gold prices drop.

Shallow valleys

The stock has had a strong run, but the market is clearly wrestling with how much of that is already priced in.

At CAD 20.3 (USD 14.7), up 65.2% over the past year, riding the gold rally and the Musselwhite integration development. Investors have effectively re-rated Orla Mining as a growth story. It’s still sitting well below its 52-week high of CAD 30 (USD 21.8), which tells you sentiment has cooled from peak optimism.

The setup is interesting: consensus is overwhelmingly bullish, with six "Buy” and one “Hold”. The average target price of USD 23.5 implies a 58.7% upside, which looks aggressive given the stock has already delivered a similar move over the last year.

That disconnect suggests analysts are still underwriting a clean growth narrative, while the market is starting to factor in execution risk and higher costs. At a USD 5.1bn market cap, expectations are higher, and so is the bar for delivery. Or analysts are too optimistic about gold prices staying elevated.

Heavy mining toll

Orla Mining’s risks are mostly self-inflicted at this point. The business is now heavily dependent on Musselwhite—one asset delivered the bulk of the 70% production growth in Q1 26—so any operational slip there hits the whole story.

At the same time, costs have structurally stepped up (AISC up 97% y/y), which leaves margins far more exposed if gold prices pull back from its current level that’s above USD 4,500/oz. Meanwhile, its Camino Rojo production dropped to just 18,221 ounces this quarter from 29,973 ounces a year ago, raising questions about grade consistency.

The balance sheet looks fine today, but that’s before peak capex hits—so funding risk isn’t gone, just deferred.