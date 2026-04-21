With the population climbing towards 5 million and airport traffic hitting new peaks, the demand for cooling infrastructure has never been higher. The Dubai-headquartered company Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) is benefiting from this surge, supporting the city's newest residential towers and emerging AI data centers. The company's fundamentals remain steady, marked by record revenue and consistent profit growth.

Published on 04/21/2026 at 04:38 am EDT - Modified on 04/21/2026 at 05:29 am EDT

Dubai is sitting on a goldmine of growth at present.

With the population officially crossing the 4 million mark in Q3 25, the region is well on track to hit 5 million by 2030. Between the non-stop influx of new residents and Dubai International Airport (DXB) smashing records with 95.2 million passengers in 2025, the city is operating on overdrive.

According to the Official Airline Guide (OAG), DXB has maintained its position as the busiest international hub, with demand for housing and infrastructure now far outstripping supply.

Even in the shadow of regional instability and the economic ripples caused by the ongoing US-Iran war, which saw a naval blockade and failed peace talks in April 2026, the UAE’s financial outlook remains steady. The UAE Central Bank expects a 5.2%-to-5.6% rise in GDP in 2026, fuelled by both a rebound in the hydrocarbon sector and a surging non-hydrocarbon sector.

The rapid GDP growth in Dubai is placing immense pressure on the city’s core infrastructure, one of them being sustainable cooling. To keep up, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has made district cooling a top priority, aiming to jump from roughly 25% to 40% coverage by 2030.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), a provider of district cooling services, is leading the charge, targeting a capacity of 1.76–1.77 million Refrigeration Tons by the end of 2026 through major projects like Wasl - The Island.

The company is now eyeing its first international expansion and diving into the data center market to provide energy-efficient cooling for the massive heat generated by AI and cloud tech.

Piping hot profit growth

Empower hit record revenue and double-digit earnings growth as it expanded its network to keep up with everyone cranking the AC in Dubai's neighborhoods. The company raked in 3.42bn United Arab Emirates Dirham in revenue, which is a 4.9% (AED 159m) increase from FY 24.

Net profit exceeded AED 1bn for the first time, growing 10.5% (AED 95m) y/y. The company’s value in terms of assets climbed to AED 11.8bn, up from AED 11.4bn in FY 24.

In FY 25, Empower’s Chilled Water segment generated over 98% of total revenue. Riding Dubai’s urban growth wave, the segment saw revenue rise 4.9% to roughly AED 3.4bn, higher than AED 3.24bn in FY 24). This operational expansion was marked by the addition of 186 new contracts and 110 more buildings compared to the previous year. Supporting this growth, the Pre-insulated Pipe segment collected AED 47.58m in revenue in FY 25.

These numbers directly feed into the company's broader financial resilience, creating a case for investors who are currently eyeing its stock.

Hot returns?

Empower’s stock is currently sitting in a bit of a bargain bin despite the regional drama. At AED 1.6, it’s trading below its 52-week high of AED 1.96, although the long-term vibe is still positive with a 3.25% gain over the last year.

The real kicker is the stock's valuation: a 14.9x P/E multiple means that it’s priced much cheaper than its 3-year historical average of 17.7x.

Shareholders are looking at a robust income play, potentially securing a 5.57% dividend yield for FY 26 that is forecasted to rise to 6.18% by FY 28.

The analysts seem to think the market is overreacting to the geopolitical noise. Most (9 out of 12) analysts who monitor the stock have “Buy" ratings on it. With an average target price of AED 2.1, there’s a solid 30% upside potential on the cards if things settle down.

On thin ice

Empower faces significant operational strain from the Iran-Israel-US conflict. Recent strikes on energy and industrial sites in Jebel Ali directly threaten the company’s district cooling infrastructure. This "infrastructure war" creates physical risks, while inflating insurance and operational costs.

Consequentially, if Dubai's real estate market cools down or if tourism takes a dip, those big cooling plants suddenly have a lot less to do. This "infrastructure war" puts physical assets at risk and spikes insurance and operation costs. Toss in the usual headaches like fluctuating utility prices, shifting government regs, and the pressure to stay "green", and you’ve got trouble at hand.