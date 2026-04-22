Despite the sales decline, adjusted EPS reached $2.73, beating forecasts of $2.70, and the group projects $2.83 for the current quarter, ABOVE the consensus. Faced with uncertainty regarding the duration of the disruptions, management indicated it is considering price hikes to preserve margins. The surge in plastic and polymer costs, linked to volatility in oil flows, is affecting the entire sector.

In the details, the Industrial Solutions division recorded 27% y-o-y growth, driven by demand for artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, particularly for data centers.