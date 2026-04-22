TE Connectivity plc is a global industrial technology company. The Company offers a range of connectivity and sensor solutions that enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. Its segments include Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies. Its products include terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays. The Industrial Solutions segment is a supplier of products that connect and distribute power, data, and signals. Its products include terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wire and cable. The Communications Solutions segment is a supplier of electronic components for the data and devices and the appliance market. It also offers lightning protection and grounding solutions and services.