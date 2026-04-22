TE Connectivity weighed on by sales miss and Middle East tensions
TE Connectivity delivered quarterly results slightly below expectations, amid supply chain disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East. Revenue came in at $4.74bn, compared to the $4.76bn anticipated, triggering a drop of over 10% in the share price during trading. The company cited increased cost pressure, notably due to rising freight rates and petroleum-based materials, such as resins.
Despite the sales decline, adjusted EPS reached $2.73, beating forecasts of $2.70, and the group projects $2.83 for the current quarter, ABOVE the consensus. Faced with uncertainty regarding the duration of the disruptions, management indicated it is considering price hikes to preserve margins. The surge in plastic and polymer costs, linked to volatility in oil flows, is affecting the entire sector.
In the details, the Industrial Solutions division recorded 27% y-o-y growth, driven by demand for artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, particularly for data centers.
TE Connectivity plc is a global industrial technology company. The Company offers a range of connectivity and sensor solutions that enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. Its segments include Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies. Its products include terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays. The Industrial Solutions segment is a supplier of products that connect and distribute power, data, and signals. Its products include terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wire and cable. The Communications Solutions segment is a supplier of electronic components for the data and devices and the appliance market. It also offers lightning protection and grounding solutions and services.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.