BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS WE DON'T HAVE TO DO WHAT THE FED DOES
CAD / USD
Exchange rates
CADUSD
|Delayed 04:49:41 2024-05-01 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.7281 USD
|+0.33%
|-0.53%
|-3.50%
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1.373 CAD
|-0.33%
|+0.53%
|-
|1.254 USD
|+0.38%
|+0.63%
|-
|1.072 USD
|+0.52%
|+0.18%
|-
|0.6529 USD
|+0.84%
|+0.63%
|-
|0.5934 USD
|+0.97%
|0.00%
|-
|0.012 USD
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-
Headlines
