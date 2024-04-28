U.S. PRESIDENT BIDEN PLANS TO SPEAK WITH ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU ON SUNDAY - U.S. OFFICIAL
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 07:24:06 2024-04-27 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.066 ILS
|-0.23%
|+1.08%
|+2.38%
|06:48pm
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
April 17, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT
