Arizona's highest court revived a 160-year-old ban on abortion, a decision that ratchets up the political stakes in a state that could decide the 2024 presidential race.

Norfolk Southern agreed to pay $600 million to settle lawsuits brought by individuals and businesses in connection with a toxic train derailment in Ohio last year.

The Biden campaign and progressive groups are trying to change voters' apparent indifference to the administration's initiatives to address climate change.

Russia and China pledged to deepen their growing alliance and shared opposition to what they describe as the U.S.'s attempts to dominate the world order.

At the end of Yellen's visit to China, officials there pushed back against the Treasury secretary's calls for Beijing to scale back its industrial production to avoid flooding world markets.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her decision to move to oust House Speaker Johnson ahead of votes on extending the life of a controversial surveillance power and sending more U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Mediators said Israel and Hamas remained far from an agreement on a cease-fire in Gaza and the freeing of some hostages held by the militant group.

