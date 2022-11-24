Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  10:00 2022-11-24 am EST
18.6199 TRY   +0.15%
10:48aTurkey's Central Bank Cuts Its Policy Rate by 150bps to 9.0%, as Expected; Ends Rate Reduction Cycle
MT
10:31aHungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden early next year - PM Orban
RE
08:21aTurkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Hungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden early next year - PM Orban

11/24/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki visits Finland

WARSAW (Reuters) -Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that Hungary's parliament would ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden early next year.

Orban told a briefing after a meeting of the Visegrad Group in Slovakia that his government had already decided that Hungary would support Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession and parliament would set this item on its agenda at its first session next year.

"Hungary will surely give its backing to their accession, after the government had done, also parliament will do so," Orban said. Parliament normally reconvenes around mid-February.

Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not yet cleared the accession.

The Hungarian government submitted the relevant legislation in July but parliament, in which Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a two-thirds majority, has not yet tabled the two bills for debate and approval.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
10:48aTurkey's Central Bank Cuts Its Policy Rate by 150bps to 9.0%, as Expected; Ends Rate Re..
MT
10:31aHungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden early next year - PM Orban
RE
08:21aTurkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
RE
06:50aTurkish strikes hit oil installations in northern Syria, sources say
RE
06:17aTurkey Central Bank Cuts Policy Rate to 9%
DJ
06:14aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
05:38aRussia says it foiled sabotage at 'South Stream' gas pipeline
RE
03:10aExclusive-Russians, Ukrainians met in UAE to discuss prisoner swap, ammonia, sources sa..
RE
11/23Turkish air strikes in Syria threatened safety of U.S. personnel -Pentagon
RE
11/23Top U.S., Turkish generals hold phone call
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish