2G Energy AG raises net sales guidance for 2025 to up to EUR 450 million (previously EUR 390 million to EUR 430 million)



New order intake +28% in Q4 2023 (EUR 47.5 million, previous year: EUR 37.1 million)

2G acquires projects in Asia, Australia and South and Central America

European and US markets gradually overcoming prevailing uncertainty

Confirmation of previous guidance for 2024 for net sales (up to EUR 390 million) and EBIT (8.5-10.0%)

Heek, January 25, 2024 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, acquired a total of EUR 47.5 million of new orders in the past fourth quarter 2023 (previous year: EUR 37.1 million). The turnaround in new order intake that has been apparent since the middle of the year was confirmed in the fourth quarter with 28% growth in new order intake.

Sales regions outside the traditional EU and G7 markets made a significant contribution to the new order intake growth. These sales successes in Q4 2023 are characterized by broad geographical diversification combined with technological diversification. Customers from seven countries in the Indo-Pacific region ordered CHP systems and engines powered by natural gas, biogas, wood gas, gas from purification plants, as well as hydrogen and propane.

“The course of 2023 and especially the fourth quarter impressively confirm our strategy,” comments CEO Christian Grotholt. “With the help of our partner concept, we have not only emancipated ourselves from our home market in Germany, but we are also now expanding our sales spectrum well beyond G7 markets. For this reason, we will expand the 2G Energy International sales organization, which we founded two years ago, into a fully-fledged sales and service company over the next 18 months.”

The composition of new order intake in the past quarter is as follows:

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change EUR m in% EUR m in % EUR m in % Germany 21.1 44% 20.5 55% 0.6 3% Rest of Europe 9.5 20% 11.4 31% -1.9 -17% North America 1.3 3% 2.0 5% -0.7 -35% Asia/Australia 10.0 21% 1.6 5% 8.4 >100% Rest of the world 5.6 12% 1.5 4% 4.1 >100% Total 47.5 100% 37.1 100% 10.4 28%

The start of 2024 also underlines the sustainability of the upturn, although the uncertain economic outlook in many European Union countries, and particularly in Germany, is only gradually being overcome. Driven by European markets and the US market, new order intake in January will also be significantly higher than in the same month last year. The application of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the USA has made the sales process in 2023 much more complex. The delays arising from the IRA, mostly due to tax optimization efforts by customers, will discontinue over the course of 2024, so that the US market will emerge from its lethargy.

Satisfactory new order intake in the fourth quarter of 2023 in conjunction with the high order book position at the start of the quarter further secures the growth trajectory.

As far as the EBIT margin is concerned, the Management Board assumes that the relationship between higher purchase prices on the one hand and the company’s own subsequent list price adjustments on the other will continue to normalize, which will exert a direct positive impact on the cost of materials ratio. This effect, combined with the higher level of net sales and better capacity utilization in indirect areas such as purchasing, accounting and R&D, will once again lead to tangible earnings improvements.

As mentioned, 2G is currently experiencing an upturn in new order intake from many regions of the world. For a number of reasons, however, the company’s home market in Germany is currently making only a minor contribution to this upturn.

With a look to 2024, the Management Board expects the German market to recover and in turn drive growth. Permanently high electricity prices and the continued absence of a gas shortage, which has led to gas prices returning to normal, make 2G CHP systems highly profitable investments, which – especially as 2G engines can be converted to run on hydrogen at any time – are also attractive for investors who believe in the success of the German energy transition.

The Management Board expects the upturn in new order intake to stabilize over the course of 2024 and thereby enable accelerated net sales growth in 2025. As a consequence, the net sales guidance for 2025 is being raised to up to EUR 450 million (previously EUR 390 million to EUR 430 million). Heat pumps will already be included in the regular price list in 2024, although larger volumes will probably not be delivered until municipal heating planning in major German municipalities has been completed, in other words, from 2026 onwards.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the growing market for highly efficient CHPs and large heat pumps. Digital grid integration and plant control for both types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio includes CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, as well as large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 1,000 kW. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 8,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of both plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, and production to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 900 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 312.6 million in the 2022 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the capital market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

2024 calendar dates

February 29 Announcement of preliminary Net Sales 2023

April 11 Preliminary results for FY 2023, 2024 guidance

April 18 Consolidated financial statements for FY 2023

May 13-14 Spring Conference, Frankfurt

May 23 Q1 key figures and business trends

June 4 Ordinary AGM, Ahaus/Germany

September 5 Consolidated financial statements for H1 2024

November 25 Q3 key figures and business trends

November 25-27 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.de