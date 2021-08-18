Log in
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices : Exclusive-Chipmaker GlobalFoundries files confidentially for U.S. IPO -sources

08/18/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
(Reuters) - GlobalFoundries Inc has filed confidentially with U.S regulators for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York that could value the chipmaker at around $25 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move is the clearest sign yet that GlobalFoundries, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, is not eager to accept a potential tie-up with Intel Corp, which the Wall Street Journal reported last month was in talks to acquire the U.S. chipmaker.

GlobalFoundries is working with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Credit Suisse Group AG on the IPO preparations, the sources said.

GlobalFoundries is expected to reveal its IPO filing in October and go public by the end of the year or early next year, depending on how quickly its application is processed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the sources said.

The sources, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential, cautioned that the chipmaker's plans were subject to market conditions and that the timing could change.

Intel has yet to make a formal offer for GlobalFoundries and may not do so, according to the sources. GlobalFoundries is concerned that such a combination would upset some of its key customers that compete with Intel, such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc, the sources said. It could also face intense antitrust scrutiny from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, which has become more hostile to transformative mergers, the sources added.

Mubadala, GlobalFoundries and Intel declined to comment. The banks, the SEC, Advanced Micro Devices and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

GlobalFoundries' IPO filing comes amid a boom in capital markets, with other high-profile names such as Robinhood Markets Inc, Coinbase Global and Roblox Corp already taking advantage with public listings this year.

GlobalFoundries manufactures radio-frequency communications chips for 5G, automotive, and other specialized semiconductors, and has emerged as a major resource for companies such as Intel and Advanced Micro Devices that have outsourced parts of their chip production. It was created when Advanced Micro Devices spun off its manufacturing facilities in 2009 and Mubadala later merged it with Singapore's Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd.

GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield told Reuters in July the chipmaker was planning to go public in 2022. The chipmaker has pledged to boost output to meet robust demand and announced plans to build a second factory near its Malta, New York, headquarters to address the global chip shortage.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Anirban Sen and Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -2.79% 104.6001 Delayed Quote.17.28%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.02% 52.6874 Delayed Quote.5.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 595 M - -
Net income 2021 2 795 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,07x
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.17.28%130 467
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.30%538 553
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.05%484 893
INTEL CORPORATION5.76%213 763
BROADCOM INC.9.33%196 388
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.52%172 012