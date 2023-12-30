EdgeLink is designed as your intelligent gateway, offering protocol conversion, secure connection, and OT data integration to bridge the gap between over 200 OT devices at the edge and the cloud. With 2D/3D visualization, graphic control, and in-depth reporting, WebAccess is the SCADA system which empowers you to take control of field operations.
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2023 03:00:41 UTC.