    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Summary
Etihad Airways to stop operating Boeing 777-300ER jets this year

04/22/2021 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will no longer operate Boeing 777-300ER jets after this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as it accelerates planes to become a smaller airline.

State-owned Etihad is targeting to return profit in 2023 as part of a five-year restructuring plan that it has accelerated during the pandemic that has crippled the air travel industry.

"You will see of us a very focused, a very disciplined operating model which is heavily built around the fleet of the (Boeing) 787 Dreamliner and (Airbus) A350-1000," CEO Tony Douglas told the online World Aviation Festival.

Etihad operates 19 777s, some of which it has recently converted to cargo flights in response to increased demand.

It has 39 787 Dreamliners in its fleet and has taken delivery of 5 of 20 A350s it ordered.

Douglas said it was too early to comment as to how the Boeing 777X jet, which it has ordered, would fit into its future fleet plans.

Boeing expects the larger version of the 777 to start entering service by late 2023, three years later than initially planned.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 565 M 62 021 M 62 021 M
Net income 2021 1 778 M 2 138 M 2 138 M
Net cash 2021 4 307 M 5 181 M 5 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,9x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 76 730 M 92 335 M 92 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 131 349
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 112,23 €
Last Close Price 97,73 €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE8.86%92 335
THE BOEING COMPANY10.21%136 607
TEXTRON INC.22.49%13 212
DASSAULT AVIATION1.84%9 141
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.58%5 956
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.40%5 245
