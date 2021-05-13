Akamai Technologies : How Akamai Employees Showed Up for Akamai Earth Mont ...

[Link]

Photo from an Akamai employee who took her bike out to enjoy nature during Akamai Earth Month.

Akamai employees across the globe showed up in full force for Akamai Earth Month 2021 -- our campaign to help employees take small actions at home and in their community to make a difference for the planet.

This year's campaign was bolstered by the launch of our new employee engagement tool, Akamai Spark. Through Akamai Spark,our employees were able to learn, engage, and inspire each other to take action today to care for the planet of tomorrow. Akamai Earth Month 2021 included engagement campaigns, virtual events, an art contest for the kids of Akamai employees, learning opportunities, and --our cornerstone competition --Earth Month: 30 Acts for 30 Days.

Earth Month: 30 Acts for 30 Days was designed with one simple goal: to help Akamai employees feel they could help the planet one act at a time --big or small --by joining together. Almost 200 hundred employeesparticipated in Akamai Earth Month, taking more than 3,300actionsfor the planet and uploading 400+ picturesof how they were inspired to give back to our Earth.

Akamai's total employee impact from our 30 Acts campaign can be seen below:

[Link]

WeSpire has worked with Quantis International, a Life Cycle Assessment firm, to illustrate the potential environmental savings from sustainability actions taken on the WeSpire platform. This sustainability impact metric provides a directional idea of the amount of impact units and money saved by taking environmentally friendly actions.

Through Earth Month: 30 Acts for 30 Days, employees were encouraged to take actions such as hugging a tree to celebrate their love of the planet, planting pollinating flowers, utilizing power strips to conserve energy, posting recipes for meatless meals, checking their tire pressure to increase gas mileage and produce fewer emissions, getting out into nature, upgrading to an energy-efficient appliance, upcycling (e.g., turning an old lampshade into a hanging planter), participating in low-waste efforts (e.g., repurposing a lemon as an herb pot after using it for cooking), and so much more!

[Link]

Akamai employee Margot Hines, Principal in the Data Center Practice division of ETG, shared this about her participation in Akamai Earth Month 2021:

'Participating in the Akamai Earth Month: 30 Acts for 30 Days competition was a great learning experience on the many simple ways each of us can help reverse negative trends impacting our climate. The best part of the challenge was that the small steps eventually led to bigger ideas! By the end of the month, my entire family joined in tackling larger projects such as upcycling old furniture and removing and recycling all the junk in our garage. Each of us has it in us to make a difference and I'm so proud to have been a part of this year's company-wide effort to make a difference for the planet!'

[Link]

Akamai employee Margot Hines getting up close and personal with her azaleas for Akamai Earth Month.

During Akamai Earth Month 2021, and on Earth Day, Akamai also announced its 2030 Sustainability Goals, which have a key focus on engaging our community as part of our effort to protect Earth's natural resources. We look forward to finding more and more ways for our employees to be a part of our environmental efforts to help improve the places where we work and live! #GreenWithAkamai

