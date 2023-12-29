Alterity Therapeutics Limited is an Australia-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, is to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. ATH434 is an oral agent designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration. It has the potential to treat Parkinson's disease, as well as various Parkinsonian disorders, such as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). The Company also has a drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. ATH434 has been granted Orphan designation for the treatment of MSA. The Phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled investigation of ATH434 in patients with early-stage MSA.