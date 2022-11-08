Ameriprise Financial Introduces Certified Military Financial Advisor Certification™ to Help More Military Members and Their Families Reach Financial Goals

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) today announced that it has partnered with Dalton Education to create a first-to-market Certified Military Financial Advisor™(CMFA) certification. The certification is earned through an intensive mix of training and learning development modules typically completed over the course of 40-50 hours that provides a deep understanding of the unique life circumstances and the benefits available to Veterans, active duty, Reserve, National Guard and their families. Advisors who earn the certification are equipped with knowledge and expertise to help military members maximize resources and achieve their financial goals with confidence.

“Each and every day, Ameriprise advisors deliver personalized advice to our clients, and we are excited about helping our advisors tailor their approach to serve the unique needs of those who have honorably served and sacrificed for our country,” said Mike Greene, former officer in the U.S. Army and Senior Vice President, Financial Advice and Advisor Business Group at Ameriprise Financial. “Our advisors care deeply about supporting these brave women and men with exceptional care and advice. The CMFA gives them tools and training to help service members harness the unique resources available to them and confidently reach their goals for the future.”

CMFA is available exclusively to Ameriprise advisors through June 2024. After that point, the certification will be available to all qualifying advisors in the industry.

Ameriprise has a long history of supporting veterans. Among other initiatives include:

VETNET, the firm’s Veteran’s employee group, which provides a forum for professional development, networking, and community involvement.

The Ameriprise Advisor Handbook for Military Clients, which was created by VETNET in partnership with advisors who specialize in working with military clients. The handbook helps advisors learn about a range of topics that are specific to military clients.

For its work with veterans and active military employees, Ameriprise Financial has continuously been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY. Additionally, Ameriprise is among 308 employers that were named to the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer in G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

For more information about opportunities for veterans at Ameriprise can be found at https://www.ameriprise.com/careers/corporate/supportive-workplace/veterans.

About Dalton Education

Dalton Education, a Leeds Equity Partners and CeriFi portfolio company, is a leading provider of education solutions for financial services professionals. Dalton has the highest CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam pass rates and has trained over half of all CFP® professionals in the country. Through partnerships with elite universities, Dalton delivers customizable programs for individual learning styles, with options including the industry’s only 100% money-back Guarantee to Pass™ and course completion in as little as 9 months. Dalton also provides courses for CFP® exam review, Capstone requirement, and continuing education. For additional information on Dalton Education, see http://www.dalton-education.com/.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006030/en/