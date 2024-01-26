Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a new cooperation agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"), which is owned by the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage. The agreement pertains to specific exploration activities undertaken by Appia in Nuhenéné, the traditional territory of the Athabasca First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Traditional Athabasca First Nations territory, Nuhenéné, illustrated on the map. Image courtesy of the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/195803_f478fd9724a82a7c_001full.jpg

This accord underscores the mutual commitment of Appia and YNLR to foster a sustainable and collaborative relationship, both in the present and for the foreseeable future. The agreement serves as a foundation for continuous communication between the parties, aligning with YNLR's mandate to enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents. Simultaneously reflecting Appia's environmental, social, and governance commitments. A pivotal aspect of this collaboration is the facilitation of a smoother exploration permitting process and fieldwork in Nuhenéné through the respectful and timely exchange of information.

The cooperation agreement encompasses provisions related to harvest compensation, contributions to YNLR's established community trust, and opportunities for employment and contracting with northern businesses. This multifaceted agreement is a testament to Appia's dedication to responsible exploration practices, ensuring a positive impact on the local communities.

Mary Denechezhe, Elder and YNLR Board Chair, expressed her thoughts on the agreement, stating, "By establishing this cooperation agreement, we ensure that our people's and communities' wishes regarding land protection and economic development are heard, and our Treaty Rights are respected. We appreciate Appia's commitment to engaging in respectful and mutually beneficial relations with us."

Appia currently holds surface rights to approximately 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan, including the Loranger and Eastside properties, both of which are undergoing uranium exploration in Nuhenéné.

Stephen Burega, President of Appia, emphasized the alignment of values between Appia and YNLR, saying, "At Appia, we understand and share YNLR's commitment to protecting and monitoring the environment, engaging in thoughtful project advancement, and respecting local traditions and knowledge. This agreement sets the framework for our ongoing engagement with YNLR as we progress in our exploration activities within their territory. It is a respectful way of working together in this territory. This agreement is the materialization of our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Policy, our Environmental Health and Safety Policy, and our dedication to meaningful reconciliation. Appia looks to capitalize on the rising uranium market with plans to explore our uranium properties within the Wollaston territory, beginning with Loranger in early 2024."

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company successfully added 23,412.11 ha to the PCH project's total hectares by staking 12 new claims, bringing the overall project size to 40,963.18 ha.(See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.1 million shares fully diluted.

About YNLR

The YNLR is a non-profit organization owned by the Athabasca Basin First Nations of Hatchet Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Black Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation and northern Saskatchewan municipalities of the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, the Northern Settlement of Uranium City, the Northern Settlement of Wollaston Lake and the Northern Settlement of Camsell Portage.

The YNLR was established in June 2016 with the mandate to promote and enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/195803_f478fd9724a82a7c_002full.jpg

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director

(c) (416) 876-3957

(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President

(c) (647) 515-3734

(e) sburega@appiareu.com

Garrett Schmidt

Executive Director YNLR

(306) 477-1251

garrett.schimdt@yathinene.com

www.yathinene.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195803