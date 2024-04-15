HANOI (Reuters) - Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in Hanoi on Monday, starting a two-day visit to Vietnam, a key manufacturing hub for the iPhone maker, during which he is expected to meet students and content creators, state media said.

Cook will also meet users of Apple products to better understand how they are employed, online newspaper VietnamNet said.

Apple would boost its connection with local suppliers, clean water projects and education opportunities, it quoted Cook as saying on arrival.

Last week, more than 60 human and environmental rights bodies pressed Apple in a letter to take action on Vietnam's detention of climate experts, with activist organisations urging it to weigh in on the matter, given its manufacturing links.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)