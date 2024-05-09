For the third year in a row, Applus+ has been recognised as one of Europe's Climate Leaders by The Financial Times and Statista, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability.

Amidst the pressing challenges posed by climate change, Applus+ has demonstrated remarkable progress in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Our focus on cutting scope 1 and 2 emissions' intensity over the past five years has yielded tangible results, giving us an overall score of 69, 2.8 points higher than last year, with a compound annual reduction rate of 6.8% in scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Transparency and accountability are at the core of our sustainability efforts. We disclose scope 3 emissions and collaborate with assessors like the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), ensuring that our actions are aligned with global scientific climate targets. Our presence on the CDP 'A' List underscores our commitment to environmental excellence and transparent reporting. Moreover, our emission reduction targets, validated by SBTi, demonstrate our alignment with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The expansion of the Europe's Climate Leaders list to include 600 companies reflects a growing momentum towards sustainability. Applus+ is honoured to be part of the change, setting a high standard for environmental responsibility and inspiring positive change within the corporate landscape. As we continue our journey towards sustainability, Applus+ remains dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Our inclusion among Europe's Climate Leaders for another year serves as a testament to the efficacy of our initiatives and our pivotal role in addressing the urgent challenges of global warming. Our aim is to continue to lead the way in promoting environmental initiatives and pave the way for a greener future.

