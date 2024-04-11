PRESS RELEASE
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA:
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APPROVED
DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.25 PER SHARE APPROVED, FOR A TOTAL OF
APPROXIMATELY EUR 315 MILLION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS INTEGRATED
Siena, 11 April 2024 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter the "Bank" or "Parent Company") was held today in Siena under the chairpersonship of Nicola Maione, with the participation, through the Appointed Representative, of
52.29 % of the Bank's share capital.
The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023, which closed with a profit of EUR 2,021,525,016.72 and resolved to allocate this profit as follows:
- to legal reserve for an amount equal to 10% of the accrued profit, corresponding to EUR 202,152,501.67, pursuant to Article 31 of the By-Laws;
- to statutory reserve for an amount equal to 15% of the accrued profit, corresponding to EUR 303,228,752.51, pursuant to Article 31 of the By-Laws;
- to unavailable reserve for an amount of EUR 52,696,808.33, pursuant to Article 6 of Legislative Decree no. 38/2005;
- to non-distributable reserve for an amount of EUR 308,881,204.08, pursuant to Article 26, paragraph 5-bis of Decree Law no. 104 of 10 August 2023, converted with amendments by Law no. 136 of 9 October 2023;
- to cover previous net losses for an amount of EUR 354,598,588.77;
- to Shareholders, with the distribution of a unit dividend of EUR 0.25 for each outstanding share entitled to the payment of dividends, for a total amount of EUR 314,922,426.50;
- to extraordinary reserve for the remaining profit of EUR 485,044,734.86.
The payment of the dividend referred to in item (vi) above, before the deduction of the statutory withholding tax, will be made with an ex-dividend date (coupon no. 2) on 20 May 2024, record date on 21 May 2024 and payment date on 22 May 2024.
The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the Report on the policy regarding remuneration and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (hereinafter the "Consolidated Financial Act"), as well as the 2024 incentive system and the related payment modalities to Montepaschi Group's personnel based on "phantom shares", pursuant to the combined provisions of articles 114-bis and 125-ter of the Consolidated Finance Act.
Finally, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to appoint as:
1
-
Director - upon the joint proposal of certain Shareholders/institutional investors (the
"Presenting Shareholders")1 - Mr. Raffaele Oriani, who declared himself to be independent;
- Effective Statutory Auditor - upon the proposal of the Shareholder, the Ministry of Economy and Finance ("MEF") - Mr. Giacomo Granata;
- Alternate Statutory Auditor - upon the proposal of the Presenting Shareholders, who proposed the candidature of the aforementioned Director - Ms. Paola Lucia Giordano.
The curricula vitae of the appointed officers are published on the Bank's website www.gruppomps.it(section Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings and BoD), together with the proposals of the MEF and the Presenting Shareholders, as well as other relevant documentation in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.
*****
This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it
1 Amber Capital Italia SGR S.p.A. as fund manager of Alpha Ucits Sicav-Amber Equity Fund, Amber Capital UK LLP as fund manager of Priviledge-Amber Event Europe, Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A as fund manager of: Amundi Sviluppo Attivo Italia, Amundi Risparmio Italia, Amundi Impegno Italia - B; Arca Fondi Sgr S.P.A. as fund manager of Fondo Arca Azioni Italia; BancoPosta Fondi S.p.A. SGR as fund manager of Bancoposta Rinascimento; Eurizon Capital S.A. as fund manager of Eurizon Fund compartments: Absolute Return Solution, Italian Equity Opportunities, Equity Small Mid Cap Europe, Equity Italy Smart Volatility, of Eurizon AM SICAV compartments Global Multistrategy, Absolute Return Solution, Absolute Return Moderate ESG, Low Carbon Euro, as well as of Eurizon Next 2.0 compartments: Strategia Megatrend, Strategia Absolute Return; Eurizon Capital Sgr S.P.A as fund manager of: Eurizon Am Ritorno Assoluto, Eurizon Am Tr Megatrend, Eurizon Am Tr Megatrend II, Eurizon Pir Italia Azioni, Eurizon Azioni Italia, Eurizon Azioni Pmi Italia, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40, Eurizon Step 70 Pir Italia Giugno 2027; Fidelity Funds - Italy; Fideuram Asset Management Ireland as fund manager of Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr S.P.A. as fund manager of: Fideuram Italia, Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A. as fund manager of: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia and Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia.
2
