PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA:

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APPROVED

DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.25 PER SHARE APPROVED, FOR A TOTAL OF

APPROXIMATELY EUR 315 MILLION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS INTEGRATED

Siena, 11 April 2024 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter the "Bank" or "Parent Company") was held today in Siena under the chairpersonship of Nicola Maione, with the participation, through the Appointed Representative, of

52.29 % of the Bank's share capital.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023, which closed with a profit of EUR 2,021,525,016.72 and resolved to allocate this profit as follows:

to legal reserve for an amount equal to 10% of the accrued profit, corresponding to EUR 202,152,501.67, pursuant to Article 31 of the By-Laws; to statutory reserve for an amount equal to 15% of the accrued profit, corresponding to EUR 303,228,752.51, pursuant to Article 31 of the By-Laws; to unavailable reserve for an amount of EUR 52,696,808.33, pursuant to Article 6 of Legislative Decree no. 38/2005; to non-distributable reserve for an amount of EUR 308,881,204.08, pursuant to Article 26, paragraph 5- bis of Decree Law no. 104 of 10 August 2023, converted with amendments by Law no. 136 of 9 October 2023; to cover previous net losses for an amount of EUR 354,598,588.77; to Shareholders, with the distribution of a unit dividend of EUR 0.25 for each outstanding share entitled to the payment of dividends, for a total amount of EUR 314,922,426.50; to extraordinary reserve for the remaining profit of EUR 485,044,734.86.

The payment of the dividend referred to in item (vi) above, before the deduction of the statutory withholding tax, will be made with an ex-dividend date (coupon no. 2) on 20 May 2024, record date on 21 May 2024 and payment date on 22 May 2024.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the Report on the policy regarding remuneration and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (hereinafter the "Consolidated Financial Act"), as well as the 2024 incentive system and the related payment modalities to Montepaschi Group's personnel based on "phantom shares", pursuant to the combined provisions of articles 114-bis and 125-ter of the Consolidated Finance Act.

Finally, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to appoint as:

