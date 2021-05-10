Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
BHP : selects McDermott to design Trion Floating Production Unit

05/10/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
BHP today confirmed that McDermott, Inc. (McDermott) has been awarded the Floating Production Unit (FPU) FEED design contract for the Trion development in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico offshore Mexico.

Matthew Ridolfi, Vice President Projects Petroleum, said: 'The awarding of the FPU FEED contract is an exciting milestone for the development. Starting the next phase of study will help us reach the level of design and execution plan maturity required to move Trion into further phases of development. We look forward to working with McDermott through the next phase.'

The design contract was awarded following a 14-month design competition, which was preceded by a competitive tender process. Building upon the Pre-FEED work previously completed, the scope of the FEED study work will focus on the development of an FPU design with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

BHP holds a 60 per cent interest (and operatorship) in Trion. PEMEX holds a 40 per cent interest.

BHP Group Limited published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 16:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
