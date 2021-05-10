BHP : selects McDermott to design Trion Floating Production Unit

BHP today confirmed that McDermott, Inc. (McDermott) has been awarded the Floating Production Unit (FPU) FEED design contract for the Trion development in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico offshore Mexico.



Matthew Ridolfi, Vice President Projects Petroleum, said: 'The awarding of the FPU FEED contract is an exciting milestone for the development. Starting the next phase of study will help us reach the level of design and execution plan maturity required to move Trion into further phases of development. We look forward to working with McDermott through the next phase.'



The design contract was awarded following a 14-month design competition, which was preceded by a competitive tender process. Building upon the Pre-FEED work previously completed, the scope of the FEED study work will focus on the development of an FPU design with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.



BHP holds a 60 per cent interest (and operatorship) in Trion. PEMEX holds a 40 per cent interest.

