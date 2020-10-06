Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/05
36.14 AUD   +2.90%
01:30aMajor hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:30am EDT

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

If Delta strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast, it would break a record that dates to 1916 for the most named storms to hit the United States, another milestone in a year marked by repeated natural disasters ranging from floods, to wildfires to tornados.

The storm was expected to drop heavy rains on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and head up the Gulf of Mexico toward landfall between Louisiana and Florida. It was the 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

There have been so many Atlantic storms this year that forecasters have run out of pre-chosen names, turning to the Greek alphabet for the most recent. If Delta hits the coast, it would be the 10th named storm to strike the United States.

"This will be an impactful hurricane," said Dan Kottlowski, lead hurricane forecaster at AccuWeather. Warm water and a lack of wind shear will allow the storm to intensify into a category 3, or major hurricane, by late Wednesday or Thursday, he said.

Delta's winds also could bring 30-foot seas to areas off the Louisiana coast, Kottlowski said, affecting shipping traffic and oil and gas production.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers BP PLC, BHP Group and Occidental Petroleum have begun removing staff and securing offshore facilities.

This year's named storms so far have cost about $9 billion in insured losses, compared with $75 billion in 2017, according to Andrew Siffert, a vice president at reinsurance brokerage BMS Group.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Erwin Seba; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 2.90% 36.14 End-of-day quote.-7.14%
BP PLC 1.63% 217.9 Delayed Quote.-53.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 41.4 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 6.48% 10.51 Delayed Quote.-76.05%
WTI 0.20% 39.311 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHP GROUP
01:30aMajor hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/05Oil firms begin offshore U.S. evacuations as record-breaking storm threatens
RE
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/05BHP to acquire Hess' stake in Shenzi oil field for $505 million
RE
10/05BHP to Acquire Bigger Stake in Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Development
DJ
10/05BHP : to acquire an additional 28 per cent working interest in Shenzi from Hess
PU
10/05Oil firms begin offshore U.S. evacuations as record-breaking storm threatens
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42 418 M - -
Net income 2021 8 934 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 5,41%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,87 $
Last Close Price 25,99 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-7.14%121 745
RIO TINTO PLC4.08%100 524
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.53%29 867
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.24%19 514
FRESNILLO PLC97.36%11 902
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC41.55%10 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group