Spectrum Mobile, the nation's fastest-growing mobile provider¹, is making it easier than ever for customers to switch and save money with its latest offering – a phone balance buyout program. Beginning today, when a customer switches to Spectrum Mobile² from another provider and purchases at least three lines with at least one ported line, Spectrum will pay off their existing phone balance on ported lines up to $2,500 (with a maximum of five ported lines) while also enabling potential savings of hundreds of dollars annually on their mobile bills.

"Our new phone buyout program is designed to help customers switch from the steep costs associated with other mobile providers and take advantage of Spectrum Mobile's superior value," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity and entertainment services. "This offer is another example of how we are driving exceptional value and convenience in the mobile marketplace, and we look forward to welcoming new customers with the best service, speeds and performance Spectrum Mobile has to offer."

Spectrum Mobile Customers Enjoy Simple Plans, Faster Speeds, Flexibility and Savings

Spectrum Mobile combines the power of the company's broadband internet, WiFi and nationwide 5G access with consumer-friendly data plans, offering customers a mobile service that delivers the fastest wireless speeds³, security and reliable connectivity everywhere, while saving them money. For example, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually by bundling Spectrum Internet, Mobile and Advanced WiFi with Spectrum's industry-leading Spectrum One connectivity package. Customers also can use Spectrum's online savings calculator to determine their monthly savings by switching to Spectrum Mobile from their current provider.

For Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) customers, Spectrum is offering a free Unlimited Mobile line for one year – a savings of $360 – that will help offset the loss of the $30 per month ACP credit, along with the potential to continue saving money after the promotional period ends. Additional benefits of switching to Spectrum Mobile include:

Unlimited data plans at the retail price of $29.99 /month per line.

The inclusion of nationwide 5G access in all data plans at no extra cost , along with unlimited talk and texting; the flexibility to change rate plans as needed for free; interest-free monthly installment plans; and an extensive bring-your-own-device program.

, along with unlimited talk and texting; the flexibility to change rate plans as needed for free; interest-free monthly installment plans; and an extensive bring-your-own-device program. Unlimited Plus includes the ability to upgrade to the latest smartphone technology through Anytime Upgrade , which allows customers to upgrade their phones whenever they want, along with even more device protection from Spectrum's disruptive $5 per month Mobile Repair and Replacement Plan on any service plan.

, which allows customers to upgrade their phones whenever they want, along with even more device protection from Spectrum's disruptive per month Mobile Repair and Replacement Plan on any service plan. Access to Speed Boost , an exclusive feature that enables Spectrum Mobile customers with compatible devices to automatically receive faster speeds up to 1 Gig on their phones when connected to Spectrum's Advanced WiFi.

, an exclusive feature that enables Spectrum Mobile customers with compatible devices to when connected to Spectrum's Advanced WiFi. The ability to avoid high international roaming charges abroad with Global Day Pass for $5 per day in Canada and Mexico , and $10 per day in more than 200 eligible countries.

for per day in and , and per day in more than 200 eligible countries. As always, there are no contracts, added taxes, or hidden fees with Spectrum Mobile.

Spectrum's packaging flexibility, pricing and service are a key reason Spectrum Mobile was ranked by J.D. Power as number one in customer service among Mobile Network Virtual Operators. More information is available at www.spectrum.com/mobile/switch.

1Based on Q1 2024 subscriber data among top 3 carriers.

2Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited/Unlimited Plus, speeds are reduced after 30/50 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

3"Fastest wireless speeds" claim based on Global Wireless Solutions combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

