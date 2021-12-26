Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande reports progress in resuming home deliveries

12/26/2021 | 10:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had made initial progress in resuming construction work with its chairman vowing to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. It is struggling to repay bondholders, banks, suppliers, and deliver homes to buyers, epitomising a bloated industry suffering from the Chinese government's deleveraging campaign.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan stressed during a meeting on Sunday that no one at Evergrande would be allowed to "lie flat", urging employees to fight day and night so that sales can be resumed and debts repaid, Evergrande said in a statement.

"With the company resuming construction work at full steam, the group plans to deliver 115 projects in December," Hui said in the statement. "With five days left this month, we must go all out to ensure we meet the goal of delivering 39,000 units this month."

His pledge came a day after China's top real estate regulator told the official Xinhua News Agency the government would resolutely tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential properties by some top developers.

Also on Saturday, China's central bank said it would safeguard the legal rights of home buyers.

The statement said Evergrande had resumed cooperation with more than 80% of decoration companies and long-term suppliers, having signed 6,869 contracts with material suppliers.

The Chinese government has in recent months marginally eased property financing to prevent a hard landing of the sector, but has not reversed its property curbs designed to reduce leverage and discourage speculation.

Chinese authorities are scrutinising the assets of Evergrande and its wealthy chairman but expect no fire sale for now, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in mid-December.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 545 B 69 891 M 69 891 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2021 447 B 57 372 M 57 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,06x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 19 542 M 2 506 M 2 506 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-90.07%2 506
VONOVIA SE-14.27%42 155
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.57%34 458
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-14.67%16 738
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY20.41%15 698
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.34%15 534