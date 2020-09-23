Log in
Cinemark : Consistently Receives Overwhelmingly Positive Customer Feedback Following Reopening

09/23/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Ninety-seven percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protocols protecting moviegoer health and safety

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, has reopened approximately 75 percent of its U.S. circuit to overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. Ninety-seven percent of Cinemark moviegoers surveyed expressed satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated that they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

“The moviegoer is at the heart of everything we do at Cinemark, and there has never been a more important time to listen closely to our customer and make sure we are providing them an immersive theatrical experience in a safe manner,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “The positive performance and feedback we are receiving from team members and guests reinforces that consumers have been craving the cinematic experience, and Cinemark is providing that in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of our employees, guests and communities.”

Customers have been enthusiastic about the new Cinemark experience since the exhibitor began its phased reopening mid-June. The Company has been regularly communicating with its guests and sought feedback following each visit. From surveys and emails to interviews and social media commentary, moviegoers have made it clear they are glad Cinemark theatres have returned in a way that gives them confidence and peace of mind.

“Went to one of your theaters yesterday. Perfection. Clean and your protocols made me feel safe and secure during these hard times. Can’t wait to visit some more and can’t wait for Tenet,” said Cinemark customer Zach A.

“Made our first theater visit since March. Thanks, Cinemark for all the effort put into making us feel safe and comfortable. So good to be back,” said Cinemark customer Keith.

“My family drove three hours each way to see a movie on the big screen for our son’s birthday. The new Cinemark moviegoing experience gave us peace of mind during these unprecedented times, and the theater was immaculate. Nothing beats the theater experience!” said Cinemark customer Kristina L.

As part of its reopening, the Company will be surprising moviegoers across the country with special rewards ranging from exclusive offers to Movie Club memberships. To build on this excitement, Cinemark will begin encouraging guests to share their #MovieClubMoments on social media.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres are reopening with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Measures in place include everything from automatic seat-buffering technology and reduced capacities that ensure physical distancing to disinfecting auditoriums between each showtime and requiring masks of all guests and employees. Additionally, Cinemark is proud to unite with fellow movie theatres across North America in adopting industry-wide safety and cleanliness guidelines through the CinemaSafe campaign.

“The protocols developed by movie theatre owners demonstrate a serious, comprehensive effort to examine every aspect of their operations and reduce risk. Their emphasis on the health and safety of their employees is an indication of their preventive commitment to moviegoer safety,” said Dr. David F. Goldsmith, PhD, occupational and environmental epidemiologist at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.

To learn more about the Company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates, hours of operation, film schedules, tickets on sale and more, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.cinemark.com.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 534 theatres with 5,977 screens globally (332 theatres and 4,522 screens across 41 states domestically; 202 theatres and 1455 screens in 15 countries throughout South and Central America). Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
