The public can submit nominations for the nationwide contest now through June 14.

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) seeks the public’s help in identifying deserving candidates for the 2024 America’s Best Restroom® contest. The initiative celebrates businesses that develop and maintain outstanding restroom facilities. Anyone can submit a nomination now through June 14 at www.bestrestroom.com.

“We are looking for businesses that provide a memorable experience for their customers and guests by offering high-quality and innovative solutions in their restrooms,” said John Rudy, Senior Director of Marketing at Cintas. “This annual contest showcases businesses nationwide that prioritize aesthetically pleasing and hygienic restrooms to create a clean and welcoming environment.”

Nominees for the contest will be judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Cintas will select 10 finalists, and in July, the public can vote for the 2024 grand prize winner. The restroom that receives the most votes will win a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas while also being recognized as a first-rate public restroom.

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport, last year’s champion, earned the title of America’s Best Restroom. Its restrooms have bright, spacious, fully-enclosed stalls ensuring privacy, and a welcoming entrance area where travelers can await their companions. The restrooms also offer touchless fixtures, individual lactation and adult changing rooms and family assistance facilities. LED stall occupancy lights further enhance the experience, and the smart restroom technology enables real-time inventory tracking and usage counts, facilitating efficient custodial services.

“We were honored to be recognized as America’s Best Restroom because it demonstrates the value in offering enhanced facilities that provide a pleasant, roomy, and clean experience for our passengers and that are easy for our staff to maintain,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “It’s truly rewarding to see our customers acknowledge our dedication to delivering a welcoming restroom experience during their travels.”

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

