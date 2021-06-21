Log in
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Citi : Appointed as Depositary Bank for Molecular Partners AG's ADR Programme

06/21/2021 | 01:01am EDT
Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Molecular Partners AG (“Molecular Partners”), a clinical-stage biotech company, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Molecular Partners’ American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “MOLN”. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company.

Andreas Emmenegger, Molecular Partners’ CFO, said: “We are pleased to be working with Citi as part of the team supporting our new Nasdaq listing.”

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Molecular Partners’ ADR programme and expanding the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2021
