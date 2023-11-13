Stock COP COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
PDF Report : CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock price

Equities

COP

DE000A288904

Software

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 08:24:11 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
35.29 EUR +2.41% -5.12% -2.17%
Nov. 10 COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Nov. 09 Compugroup Medical turns positive after a weak start DP
Financials

Sales 2023 * 1,192 M 1,272 M Sales 2024 * 1,242 M 1,325 M Capitalization 1,800 M 1,921 M
Net income 2023 * 91.00 M 97.10 M Net income 2024 * 112 M 120 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,03x
Net Debt 2023 * 619 M 661 M Net Debt 2024 * 522 M 557 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,87x
P/E ratio 2023 *
19,5x
P/E ratio 2024 *
16,2x
Employees 8,954
Yield 2023 *
1,64%
Yield 2024 *
1,86%
Free-Float 46.86%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Dynamic Chart

Analyst Recommendations on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Compugroup Medical turns positive after a weak start DP
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Press releases CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Dr. Ulrich Thomé, Acceptance of 250,000 stock options to subscribe to one share each of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA as part of the participation as ... EQ
CGM continues to drive digitization in healthcare and reports 10 % revenue growth in first nine months EQ
CompuGroup Medical : Q3 2023 Quarterly Statement PU
CompuGroup Medical successfully places Schuldschein of EUR 300 million EQ
CompuGroup Medical bundles data-based solutions with ambulatory information systems and appoints Daniela Hommel as CFO EQ
News in other languages on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Dr. Ulrich Thomé, Annahme von 250.000 Aktienoptionen zum Bezug von je einer Aktie der CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA im Rahmen der Teilnahme als ...
Compugroup wächst langsamer - Jahresziele bestätigt - Aktie steigt
Compugroup wächst langsamer - Jahresziele bestätigt
CGM treibt die Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen voran – Umsatz wächst um 10 % in den ersten neun Monaten
Quotes and Performance

1 day+2.23%
1 week-5.18%
Current month+1.85%
1 month-3.62%
3 months-18.22%
6 months-29.07%
Current year-2.22%
Highs and lows

1 week
34.08
Extreme 34.08
37.34
1 month
33.56
Extreme 33.56
37.40
Current year
33.56
Extreme 33.56
52.05
1 year
33.56
Extreme 33.56
52.05
3 years
30.56
Extreme 30.56
85.35
5 years
30.56
Extreme 30.56
85.40
10 years
16.86
Extreme 16.86
85.40
Managers and Directors - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Managers TitleAgeSince
Frank Gotthardt CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 72 1986
Michael Rauch DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 51 2019
Daniel Gotthardt BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2003
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Philipp von Ilberg CHM
 Chairman 60 2020
Matthias Wilhelm Störmer BRD
 Director/Board Member 58 2020
Klaus Esser BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2003
ETFs positioned on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
GLOBAL X TELEMEDICINE & DIGITAL HEALTH UCITS ETF - USD ETF Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF - USD
2.57% 4 M€ -30.30% -
GLOBAL X TELEMEDICINE & DIGITAL HEALTH UCITS ETF DIST - GBP ETF Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF Dist - GBP
2.57% 0 M€ -31.21% -
GLOBAL X TELEMEDICINE & DIGITAL HEALTH ETF - USD ETF Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF - USD
2.57% 63 M€ -29.45%
LYXOR SDAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Lyxor SDAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR
2.56% 125 M€ -.--%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 35.20 +2.15% 9 264
23-11-10 34.46 -3.20% 76,568
23-11-09 35.60 +1.37% 80,836
23-11-08 35.12 -3.99% 106,190
23-11-07 36.58 -1.40% 38,785

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 07:44 am EST

Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the enterprise software development. The Company focuses on providing software solutions to healthcare institutions. The activities are divided into six segments: Ambulatory Software Services (AIS), providing practice management software and medical records; Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), including integrated clinical, administrative and financial software applications for pharmacies; Hospital Information Systems (HIS), such as laboratory and special care information systems; Communication & Data (C&D), offering software interfaces for pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers; provides Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS); Workflow & Decision Support (WDS), delivering software for management support aimed at healthcare payers, such as health insurers and managed care companies, and Internet Service Provider (ISP), providing Internet for healthcare providers.
Sector
Software
Calendar
2024-02-04 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
34.46EUR
Average target price
55.45EUR
Spread / Average Target
+60.92%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Enterprise Software

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA Stock CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
-2.22% 1 921 M $
ORACLE CORPORATION Stock Oracle Corporation
+38.33% 310 B $
SAP SE Stock SAP SE
+39.62% 168 B $
SERVICENOW, INC. Stock ServiceNow, Inc.
+63.48% 130 B $
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Stock Constellation Software Inc.
+43.52% 46 480 M $
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION Stock Fair Isaac Corporation
+66.51% 24 632 M $
HUBSPOT, INC. Stock HubSpot, Inc.
+48.35% 21 588 M $
WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED Stock WiseTech Global Limited
+22.27% 13 071 M $
SAGE GROUP PLC Stock Sage Group plc
+32.54% 12 405 M $
SHANGHAI BAOSIGHT SOFTWARE CO.,LTD. Stock Shanghai Baosight Software Co.,Ltd.
+15.85% 12 055 M $
Enterprise Software
