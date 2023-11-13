|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.29 EUR
|+2.41%
|-5.12%
|-2.17%
|Nov. 10
|COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Nov. 09
|Compugroup Medical turns positive after a weak start
|DP
|Sales 2023 *
|1,192 M 1,272 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,242 M 1,325 M
|Capitalization
|1,800 M 1,921 M
|Net income 2023 *
|91.00 M 97.10 M
|Net income 2024 *
|112 M 120 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,03x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|619 M 661 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|522 M 557 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,87x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
19,5x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
16,2x
|Employees
|8,954
|Yield 2023 *
1,64%
|Yield 2024 *
1,86%
|Free-Float
|46.86%
|1 day
|+2.23%
|1 week
|-5.18%
|Current month
|+1.85%
|1 month
|-3.62%
|3 months
|-18.22%
|6 months
|-29.07%
|Current year
|-2.22%
1 week
34.08
37.34
1 month
33.56
37.40
Current year
33.56
52.05
1 year
33.56
52.05
3 years
30.56
85.35
5 years
30.56
85.40
10 years
16.86
85.40
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Frank Gotthardt CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|72
|1986
Michael Rauch DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|51
|2019
Daniel Gotthardt BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2003
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chairman
|60
|2020
|Director/Board Member
|58
|2020
Klaus Esser BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2003
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|2.57%
|4 M€
|-30.30%
|-
|2.57%
|0 M€
|-31.21%
|-
|2.57%
|63 M€
|-29.45%
|2.56%
|125 M€
|-.--%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|35.20
|+2.15%
|9 264
|23-11-10
|34.46
|-3.20%
|76,568
|23-11-09
|35.60
|+1.37%
|80,836
|23-11-08
|35.12
|-3.99%
|106,190
|23-11-07
|36.58
|-1.40%
|38,785
Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 07:44 am EST
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the enterprise software development. The Company focuses on providing software solutions to healthcare institutions. The activities are divided into six segments: Ambulatory Software Services (AIS), providing practice management software and medical records; Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), including integrated clinical, administrative and financial software applications for pharmacies; Hospital Information Systems (HIS), such as laboratory and special care information systems; Communication & Data (C&D), offering software interfaces for pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers; provides Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS); Workflow & Decision Support (WDS), delivering software for management support aimed at healthcare payers, such as health insurers and managed care companies, and Internet Service Provider (ISP), providing Internet for healthcare providers.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2024-02-04 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
34.46EUR
Average target price
55.45EUR
Spread / Average Target
+60.92%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.22%
|1 921 M $
|+38.33%
|310 B $
|+39.62%
|168 B $
|+63.48%
|130 B $
|+43.52%
|46 480 M $
|+66.51%
|24 632 M $
|+48.35%
|21 588 M $
|+22.27%
|13 071 M $
|+32.54%
|12 405 M $
|+15.85%
|12 055 M $