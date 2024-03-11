By Dean Seal

Constellation Brands has promoted a senior vice president to be the new head of its wine and spirits business following Robert Hanson's departure last month.

The alcohol giant said on Monday that Sam Glaetzer has been appointed executive vice president and president of the Wine & Spirits Division, a role that puts him on the company's executive management committee.

Glaetzer joined Constellation in 2014 as the managing director of its New Zealand and Australian operations. He most recently served as senior vice president of global operations and international sales.

Constellation said in January that Hanson would be leaving the role by mutual agreement at the end of February after having led a transformation of the wine and spirits business since 2019.

