Costain Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based sustainable infrastructure company. The Company offers a range of services across the whole lifecycle of its customers' assets. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Transportation. The Company offers various services, including future shaping strategic consultancy, consultancy and advisory, digital technology solutions, asset optimization and complex programme delivery. It shapes, creates and delivers pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the United Kingdom's energy, water, transportation and defense markets. It engineers and integrates digital solutions into its projects to improve the performance of its infrastructure. The sectors it operates in are rail, integrated transport, road, water, water and defense and nuclear. It also provides end-to-end highway services, delivering technology-led solutions for its customers.