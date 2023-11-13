Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns and operates Class A and office real estate assets in metropolitan communities throughout the United States. The Company's segments consist of two types of commercial real estate properties, namely office and hotel, as well as a segment for its lending business. The products for the Company's office segment primarily include the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The products for the Company's hotel segment include operations of hotel properties and a garage located directly across the street from the hotel. The Company's lending segment includes the sale of the government-guaranteed portion of loans receivable, income from the yield on its loans receivable, and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The Company is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P. (CIM Group).

Sector Commercial REITs