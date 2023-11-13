Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Stock price
CMCT
US1255255846
Commercial REITs
|4.050 USD
|+1.25%
|+2.27%
|-17.35%
|Sep. 28
|Creative Media & Community Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.085 a Share, Payable Oct. 23 to Shareholders as of Oct. 9
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|122 M
|Sales 2024 *
|130 M
|Capitalization
|92.29 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-64.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-23.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,75x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,71x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,43x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-3,97x
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|85.28%
|1 day
|+1.25%
|1 week
|+2.27%
|Current month
|+0.12%
|1 month
|-1.22%
|3 months
|-5.59%
|6 months
|-13.83%
|Current year
|-17.35%
1 week
4.00
4.10
1 month
3.58
4.26
Current year
3.58
5.80
1 year
3.58
6.52
3 years
3.58
17.29
5 years
3.58
69.31
10 years
3.58
150.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
David Thompson CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|59
|2014
Barry Berlin DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|63
|1993
Richard Ressler CHM
|Chairman
|64
|2014
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Richard Ressler CHM
|Chairman
|64
|2014
Shaul Kuba CIO
|Chief Investment Officer
|60
|2014
Douglas Bech BRD
|Director/Board Member
|77
|2014
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.02%
|678 M€
|-12.14%
|0.00%
|13,379 M€
|+5.16%
|0.00%
|30 M€
|+9.21%
|0.00%
|633 M€
|-7.42%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-08
|4.050
|+1.25%
|3,813
|23-11-07
|4.000
|+0.76%
|2,854
|23-11-06
|3.970
|+0.25%
|2,821
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 08, 2023 at 02:35 pm EST
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns and operates Class A and office real estate assets in metropolitan communities throughout the United States. The Company's segments consist of two types of commercial real estate properties, namely office and hotel, as well as a segment for its lending business. The products for the Company's office segment primarily include the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The products for the Company's hotel segment include operations of hotel properties and a garage located directly across the street from the hotel. The Company's lending segment includes the sale of the government-guaranteed portion of loans receivable, income from the yield on its loans receivable, and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The Company is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P. (CIM Group).
Commercial REITs
2024-03-17 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-17.35%
|92 M $
|-22.40%
|8 230 M $
|+3.06%
|6 826 M $
|-3.64%
|5 288 M $
|-10.97%
|4 830 M $
|0.00%
|4 411 M $
|-6.71%
|3 568 M $
|-26.22%
|3 345 M $
|-8.65%
|3 096 M $
|-25.36%
|2 928 M $