Stock CMCT CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION
PDF Report : Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Stock price

Equities

CMCT

US1255255846

Commercial REITs

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 02:35:04 2023-11-08 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.050 USD +1.25% +2.27% -17.35%
Oct. 05 U.S. Currency FA
Sep. 28 Creative Media & Community Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.085 a Share, Payable Oct. 23 to Shareholders as of Oct. 9 MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 122 M Sales 2024 * 130 M Capitalization 92.29 M
Net income 2023 * -64.00 M Net income 2024 * -23.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,75x
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
0,71x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,43x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-3,97x
Employees -
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 85.28%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

U.S. Currency FA
Creative Media & Community Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.085 a Share, Payable Oct. 23 to Shareholders as of Oct. 9 MT
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 23, 2023 CI
Daniel M. Negari Issues an Open Letter to the Board of Directors of Creative Media & Community Trust CI
Tranche Update on Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 24, 2022. CI
Transcript : Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (CMCT) CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $32.8M MT
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
U.S. Currency FA
Creative Media & Community Trust Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.085 a Share, Payable July 24 to Shareholders as of July 10 MT
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend, Payable on July 24, 2023 CI
Insider Buy: Creative Media & Community Trust MT
Insider Buy: Creative Media & Community Trust MT
Insider Buy: Creative Media & Community Trust MT
Insider Buy: Creative Media & Community Trust MT
Analyst Recommendations on Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

EF Hutton Adjusts Creative Media & Community Trust's Price Target to $8 From $9, Keeps Buy Rating MT
EF Hutton Starts Creative Media & Community Trust at Buy With $9 Price Target MT
B. Riley Lowers Creative Media & Community Trust's PT to $11 from $13 on Reduced Earnings, Net Asset Value Estimates; Maintains Buy Rating MT
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST : B. Riley Starts CIM Commercial Trust at Buy With $13 Price Target, Notes 'High-Quality Portfolio With Potential Lease-Up Upside' MT
Press releases Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Creative Media mmunity Trust : Form 8-K - Response to a Shareholder Letter PU
Free Writing Prospectus: Series A1 Preferred Stock PU
Free Writing Prospectus: Series A1 (Advisory) Preferred Stock PU
CMCT Declares Preferred Stock Dividends AQ
Quotes and Performance

1 day+1.25%
1 week+2.27%
Current month+0.12%
1 month-1.22%
3 months-5.59%
6 months-13.83%
Current year-17.35%
Highs and lows

1 week
4.00
Extreme 4
4.10
1 month
3.58
Extreme 3.5801
4.26
Current year
3.58
Extreme 3.5801
5.80
1 year
3.58
Extreme 3.5801
6.52
3 years
3.58
Extreme 3.5801
17.29
5 years
3.58
Extreme 3.5801
69.31
10 years
3.58
Extreme 3.5801
150.00
Managers and Directors - Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
David Thompson CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 59 2014
Barry Berlin DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 63 1993
Richard Ressler CHM
 Chairman 64 2014
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Richard Ressler CHM
 Chairman 64 2014
Shaul Kuba CIO
 Chief Investment Officer 60 2014
Douglas Bech BRD
 Director/Board Member 77 2014
ETFs positioned on Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES MICRO-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD
0.02% 678 M€ -12.14%
VANGUARD EXTENDED MARKET ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Extended Market ETF - USD
0.00% 13,379 M€ +5.16%
CI ONE GLOBAL EQUITY ETF - CAD ETF CI ONE Global Equity ETF - CAD
0.00% 30 M€ +9.21%
DIMENSIONAL US REAL ESTATE ETF - USD ETF Dimensional US Real Estate ETF - USD
0.00% 633 M€ -7.42%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-08 4.050 +1.25% 3,813
23-11-07 4.000 +0.76% 2,854
23-11-06 3.970 +0.25% 2,821

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 08, 2023 at 02:35 pm EST

Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns and operates Class A and office real estate assets in metropolitan communities throughout the United States. The Company's segments consist of two types of commercial real estate properties, namely office and hotel, as well as a segment for its lending business. The products for the Company's office segment primarily include the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The products for the Company's hotel segment include operations of hotel properties and a garage located directly across the street from the hotel. The Company's lending segment includes the sale of the government-guaranteed portion of loans receivable, income from the yield on its loans receivable, and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The Company is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P. (CIM Group).
Sector
Commercial REITs
Calendar
2024-03-17 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Office REITs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION Stock Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation
-17.35% 92 M $
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. Stock Boston Properties, Inc.
-22.40% 8 230 M $
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC. Stock Nippon Building Fund Inc.
+3.06% 6 826 M $
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
-3.64% 5 288 M $
DEXUS Stock DEXUS
-10.97% 4 830 M $
KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
0.00% 4 411 M $
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT Stock Embassy Office Parks REIT
-6.71% 3 568 M $
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION Stock Kilroy Realty Corporation
-26.22% 3 345 M $
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI, S.A. Stock Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A.
-8.65% 3 096 M $
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE Stock Société Foncière Lyonnaise
-25.36% 2 928 M $
Office REITs
