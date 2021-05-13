Log in
Curzon Energy : 2021 AGM Proxy Form

05/13/2021
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

The Notice of Annual General Meeting to which this Proxy Form relates and the Report and Accounts are available on the Company's website at www.curzonenergy.com

NOTES TO THE FORM OF PROXY

  1. If you wish to appoint some other person as your proxy please insert hisher name, initial and strike out the words 'or failing himher, the Chairman of the Meeting'. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
    Appointing a proxy will not preclude you from personally attending and voting at the meeting (in substitution for your proxy vote) if you subsequently decide to do so. If no name is entered, the return of this form, duly signed, will authorise the Chairman of the meeting to act as your proxy.
  2. Please indicate with an X in the appropriate box how you wish your vote to be cast. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy will exercise hisher discretion as to whether, and if so how heshe will vote. Unless instructed otherwise, the proxy may also vote or abstain from voting as he or she thinks ﬁt on any other business which may properly come before the meeting (including amendments to resolutions). You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attaching to diﬀerent shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy please contact the Registrars of the Company as detailed in note 4 below.
  3. This Form of Proxy must, in the case of an individual, be signed by the appointer or hisher attorney or, in the case of a corporation, be given under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an attorney or a duly authorised oﬃcer or, if it is subject to the Companies Act 2006 (as amended), in accordance with Section 44 thereof.
  4. To be valid this Form of Proxy and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed (or a duly notarised copy thereof) must be lodged with the Registrars of the Company, Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen, West Midlands B62 8HD not later than 2:00 p.m. on 7 June 2021 or not less than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time appointed for the adjourned meeting at which it is to be used.
  5. In the case of joint holders of a share the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the statutory register of members in respect of the share.
  6. Any alteration in this Form of Proxy must be initialled by the person in whose hand it is signed or executed.
  7. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instructions given to a previously appointed proxy, must be transmitted so as to be received by our agent Neville Registrars Limited (CREST ID: 7RA11) by 2:00 p.m. (UK time) on 7 June 2021. See the notes to the Notice of Meeting for further information on proxy appointments through CREST.
  8. As an alternative to completing this hard copy Form of Proxy you can appoint a proxy or proxies electronically by registering the proxy with Neville Registrars Limited at www.sharegateway.co.uk using your personal proxy registration code (Activity Code) shown below. For an electronic proxy appointment to be valid, the appointment must be received by Neville Registrars Limited no later than 2:00 p.m. on 7 June 2021.
  9. The 'Vote Withheld' option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance, we strongly encourage shareholders to submit their Forms of Proxy, to

ensure they can vote and be represented at the AGM, without the need to attend in person.

Please complete and return this Form of Proxy to the Registrar at the address shown overleaf. If you wish to use an envelope, please address it to 'FREEPOST NEVILLE'. If it is posted outside the United Kingdom, please return it in an envelope using the address shown overleaf and pay the appropriate postage charge.

Curzon Energy Plc

FORM OF PROXY

(Incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with Registered Number 09976843)

IWe _________________________________________________ being (a) member(s) of the Company and entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting, hereby appoint

(Please only complete if appointing someone other than the Chairman of the Meeting)

or failing himher, the Chairman of the meeting as myour proxy, to attend, speak and vote for meus and on myour behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 9 June 2021 at

Curzon Energy Plc, (WeWork), 71-91 Aldwych House, London, WC2B 4HN at 2:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof.

Resolutions (*Special Resolution)

  • To receive the Company's annual accounts for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2020 together with the strategic report, the Directors' report and the auditor's report on those accounts
  • To re-appoint Owen May as a Director of the Company
  • To re-appoint Scott Kaintz as a Director of the Company
  • To re-appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as auditor of the Company
  • To authorise the Directors or an Audit Committee of the Company to determine the auditor's remuneration
  • To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company

7* To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights

Mark this box with an "X" if you are appointing more than one Proxy: Signed:

Your Personal Proxy Registration Code is: ABCD-123-EFG

Leave blank to authorise your Proxy to act in relation to your full entitlement or enter the number of shares in relation to which your Proxy is authorised to vote:

Date:

>123-0

D

D

M

M

Y

Y

Name

Address 1

Address 2

Address 3

Address 4

Address 5

Address 6

Business Reply Plus

Licence Number

RSTY-SAKX-RZSL

Neville Registrars Limited

Neville House

Steelpark Road

Halesowen

B62 8HD

Disclaimer

Curzon Energy plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 04:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
