Plus, guests of all ages can celebrate with alcohol-free Rainbow Lemonades

Sip your way into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit at Applebee’s with the return of its festive and refreshing Saintly Sips™! Now for a limited time, guests can celebrate and raise a glass of the $5 Tipsy Leprechaun and the NEW $7 Pot O’ Gold Daq-A-Rita made with premium spirits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220937989/en/

Applebee's brings back the $5 Tipsy Leprechaun and NEW $7 Pot O’ Gold Daq-A-Rita cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

A bright green clover cocktail, the Tipsy Leprechaun is a top shelf tea made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, premium lemon sour, lemon-lime soda, and a gold sugar rim. Or strike gold with liquid luck and enjoy the NEW Pot O’ Gold Daq-A-Rita, a Patrón Silver margarita and Bacardi Superior Rum daiquiri blend with triple sec, mango and a gold sugar rim.

Plus, for guests of all ages, Applebee’s is offering non-alcoholic Rainbow Lemonades for a limited time. Guests will find a sweet treat at the end of the rainbow with a refreshing Fruit Flavored or Fountain Lemonade topped with a candy rainbow.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails™ are made with premium spirits and served in their signature Mucho glass. Plus, for those who prefer to celebrate from home, guests can enjoy these Saintly Sips and Rainbow Lemonades To-Go at participating locations.*

“At Applebee’s, there no luck needed when looking for a great deal,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “Our festive Saintly Sips and refreshing Rainbow Lemonades are the perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without emptying your pockets. So, grab the gang and sip your way into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit before this deal disappears!”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials,guests can sign upto be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,654 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

BR-APPB

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220937989/en/