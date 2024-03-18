Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment holding company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is as a specialist personal savings and commercial lending bank group. The Company provides niche working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers across the United Kingdom, enabled by competitively priced personal savings products. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, DF Capital Bank Limited (the Bank). The Bank is a specialist bank that provides working capital solutions to dealers and manufacturers across the United Kingdom. The Bank offers savings products, such as fixed rate deposits, notice accounts, FSCS and others. The Bank's commercial products include floorplan finance, unit stocking finance and rental and hire fleet finance. The Bank works with approximately 85 manufacturers and almost 1,000 dealers in the leisure, commercial, and powersports sectors.

Sector Consumer Lending