Ebusco N : receives follow up order from Svealandstrafiken in Sweden

15 November 2022

Deurne, 15 November 2022 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems,has signed a new contract withSvealandstrafiken in Sweden for 13 18-meter Ebusco 3.0 buses, to be delivered in the second half of 2023.This is a follow-up order from Svealandstrafiken and is already the third Swedish contract this year.

Svealandstrafiken is responsible for bus services with more than 65,000 passengers daily. Most bus services are managed directly by Svealandstrafiken, while a minority are provided by subcontractors. This order represents a follow-up order after Svealandstrafiken already placed an initial order for 23 18-meter buses in June bringing the total number of innovative Ebusco 3.0 buses that will be commissioned by Svealandstrafiken in the second half of 2023 to 36. In addition, the contract also includes an option for the purchase of 5 additional 18-meter buses with delivery time no later than the end of 2025.

Martina Lindblom Alanko, Head of sustainability and procurement at Svealandstrafiken comments: "Sustainability is close to our hearts and a natural part of our business. Based on our values, we take active responsibility for our customers, employees, shareholders, suppliers, partners and, not least, for the society in which we operate. This is an important step for us in terms of reaching our strategic sustainability goals."

Jonas Helsner, Sales Director Nordics at Ebusco comments: "At the end of October, we were present at the Persontrafik fair in Stockholm where we met with many operators and authorities from Sweden and other Nordic countries to present the lightweight and innovative Ebusco 3.0. Besides the bus's fresh external looks and spacious internal design, the audience was also very pleased with the 3.0's energy consumption figures, which we were able to show in our real-time fleet management system. It's great to see that the positive feedback that we have received about our Ebusco 3.0 has strengthened our regional position and which is highlighted by the third order in Sweden."