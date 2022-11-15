Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ebusco Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBUS   NL0015000CZ2

EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.

(EBUS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-14 am EST
16.68 EUR   -1.30%
01:41aEbusco N : receives follow up order from Svealandstrafiken in Sweden
PU
10/22Certain Ordinary Shares of Ebusco Holding N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2022.
CI
10/04Ebusco N : Australia and EnergyAustralia join forces
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ebusco N : receives follow up order from Svealandstrafiken in Sweden

11/15/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date posted
15 November 2022
Category
Press release
13 Ebusco 3.0 18-meter city buses to operate in Örebro Län

Deurne, 15 November 2022 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems,has signed a new contract withSvealandstrafiken in Sweden for 13 18-meter Ebusco 3.0 buses, to be delivered in the second half of 2023.This is a follow-up order from Svealandstrafiken and is already the third Swedish contract this year.

Svealandstrafiken is responsible for bus services with more than 65,000 passengers daily. Most bus services are managed directly by Svealandstrafiken, while a minority are provided by subcontractors. This order represents a follow-up order after Svealandstrafiken already placed an initial order for 23 18-meter buses in June bringing the total number of innovative Ebusco 3.0 buses that will be commissioned by Svealandstrafiken in the second half of 2023 to 36. In addition, the contract also includes an option for the purchase of 5 additional 18-meter buses with delivery time no later than the end of 2025.

Martina Lindblom Alanko, Head of sustainability and procurement at Svealandstrafiken comments: "Sustainability is close to our hearts and a natural part of our business. Based on our values, we take active responsibility for our customers, employees, shareholders, suppliers, partners and, not least, for the society in which we operate. This is an important step for us in terms of reaching our strategic sustainability goals."

Jonas Helsner, Sales Director Nordics at Ebusco comments: "At the end of October, we were present at the Persontrafik fair in Stockholm where we met with many operators and authorities from Sweden and other Nordic countries to present the lightweight and innovative Ebusco 3.0. Besides the bus's fresh external looks and spacious internal design, the audience was also very pleased with the 3.0's energy consumption figures, which we were able to show in our real-time fleet management system. It's great to see that the positive feedback that we have received about our Ebusco 3.0 has strengthened our regional position and which is highlighted by the third order in Sweden."

Disclaimer

Ebusco Holding NV published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.
01:41aEbusco N : receives follow up order from Svealandstrafiken in Sweden
PU
10/22Certain Ordinary Shares of Ebusco Holding N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
10/04Ebusco N : Australia and EnergyAustralia join forces
PU
10/03Ebusco N : Ebusco signs the first contract for Energy Storage System
PU
10/03Ebusco N : signs the first contract for Energy Storage System
PU
09/30Ebusco N : launches in Australia
PU
09/27Ebusco N : Ebusco continues to grow in Sweden
PU
09/16Ebusco N : significantly expands footprint in Norway
PU
08/24Ebusco N : – Investor presentation – August 2022
PU
08/11Ebusco N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,3 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -10,8 M -10,8 M
Net cash 2021 230 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 -93,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 985 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 33,8x
EV / Sales 2022 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ebusco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,68 €
Average target price 24,50 €
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Bijvelds Chief Executive Officer
Paul van Beers Chief Financial Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tjaard Sijpkes Chief Technology Officer
Bob Fleuren Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.-38.11%1 018
CATERPILLAR INC.14.39%123 072
DEERE & COMPANY18.41%122 548
AB VOLVO-8.30%38 070
PACCAR, INC.16.27%35 688
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-11.60%24 263