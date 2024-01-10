ENCAVIS AG acquires six more wind farms in 2023 – Acquisition of further solar parks planned to be accounted for FY 2023

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
ENCAVIS acquires six more wind farms in 2023 –
Acquisition of further solar parks planned to be accounted for FY 2023
“In total, we will increase the newly acquired electricity production in the financial year 2023 to 720 GWh per year. With the still possible acquisitions of further solar parks, ENCAVIS will exceed its announced target for the financial year 2023,” said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcoming the successful final sprint of acquisitions at the turn of the year 2023/24.
Four of the six wind farms were acquired by ABO Wind. A wind farm in Finland (30 MW), already connected to the grid, is expected to generate around 98 GWh of green electricity annually. It will be sold to a corporate offtaker via a pay-as-produced PPA with a term of 10 years from October 2024. Three more wind farms in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate (around 27 MW in total) will also be connected to the grid this year. The sale of the annual electricity production of around 57 GWh is secured by an EEG Feed-in Tariff (FIT) over a period of 20 years.
Another wind farm (around 19 MW) in Saxony, which is already connected to the grid, was acquired from UKA Group. The expected annual electricity production of around 50 GWh is also secured by an EEG Feed-in Tariff with a 20-year term.
About ENCAVIS:
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “A” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.
Additional information can be found at www.encavis.com
About ABO Wind:
Additional information can be found at www.abo-wind.com
About UKA – Environmentally Friendly Power Plants:
The UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for Renewable Energies in Germany. The Group's project pipeline currently amounts to more than 19 gigawatts in all its markets. Through its management company UKB, it also takes over the operational management of wind and PV parks.
Additional information can be found at www.uka-group.com
About BayWa r.e.:
We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.
BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon compensated, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey.
Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.
Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a 27.1 billion euro global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.
Additional information can be found at www.baywa-re.com
