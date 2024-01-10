ENCAVIS AG acquires six more wind farms in 2023 – Acquisition of further solar parks planned to be accounted for FY 2023

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition

Hamburg, 10 January 2024 – Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) acquired six wind farms with a total generation capacity of 88 megawatts (MW) at the end of the financial year 2023, generating around 228 gigawatt hours (GWh) of green electricity annually. 49 MW of this total capacity is already connected to the grid. ENCAVIS had set itself the goal of acquiring a total of 750 GWh of additional electricity production per year in the financial year 2023. With the acquisition of the new wind farms alone, this target was almost reached, with a total of 720 GWh per year.



In addition, the acquisition of further solar parks, which would still be attributable to the financial year 2023, is planned.

“In total, we will increase the newly acquired electricity production in the financial year 2023 to 720 GWh per year. With the still possible acquisitions of further solar parks, ENCAVIS will exceed its announced target for the financial year 2023,” said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcoming the successful final sprint of acquisitions at the turn of the year 2023/24.

Four of the six wind farms were acquired by ABO Wind. A wind farm in Finland (30 MW), already connected to the grid, is expected to generate around 98 GWh of green electricity annually. It will be sold to a corporate offtaker via a pay-as-produced PPA with a term of 10 years from October 2024. Three more wind farms in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate (around 27 MW in total) will also be connected to the grid this year. The sale of the annual electricity production of around 57 GWh is secured by an EEG Feed-in Tariff (FIT) over a period of 20 years.

Another wind farm (around 19 MW) in Saxony, which is already connected to the grid, was acquired from UKA Group. The expected annual electricity production of around 50 GWh is also secured by an EEG Feed-in Tariff with a 20-year term.



From BayWa r.e., ENCAVIS acquired a wind farm (12 MW) in Rhineland-Palatinate with an annual electricity production of around 23 GWh. It will shortly be connected to the grid. This park also has a guaranteed EEG Feed-in Tariff with a term of 20 years.



The two wind farms in North Rhine-Westphalia are equipped with Nordex wind turbines of the N131 and N133 series, while the third wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate, also acquired by ABO Wind, is equipped with Enercon wind turbines of the E160 series. All other wind farms are operated with Vestas V162 series wind turbines.





About ENCAVIS:

The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group’s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.6 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has around 1.1 GW of capacity under construction, of which around 780 MW are own assets.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “A” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.

Additional information can be found at www.encavis.com

About ABO Wind:

ABO Wind successfully develops and builds wind and solar farms as well as battery storage and hydrogen projects. Founded in 1996, the Germany-based Company has realised more than 5,000 megawatts of capacity to date and has also constructed half of them. The Company’s annual investment amounts to 500 million euros. More than 1,000 employees in 16 countries work with enthusiasm on the planning, financing, construction, operational management, and maintenance of plants for a sustainable energy supply.

Additional information can be found at www.abo-wind.com

About UKA – Environmentally Friendly Power Plants:

As a full-fledged developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) parks. It creates a sustainable electricity supply in Germany, Europe and America: independent of fossil energy imports, at low electricity generation costs and in a climate-friendly way. UKA is an owner-managed company and has been pursuing long-term business activities since its foundation in 1999. Its employees are committed to achieving the best possible results for their projects – according to the highest quality and cost-effectiveness criteria. Projects are pursued consistently, even if they require patience and perseverance due to external circumstances.

The UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for Renewable Energies in Germany. The Group's project pipeline currently amounts to more than 19 gigawatts in all its markets. Through its management company UKB, it also takes over the operational management of wind and PV parks.

Additional information can be found at www.uka-group.com

About BayWa r.e.:

At BayWa r.e. we rethink energy - how it is produced,stored and can be best used to enable the global Renewable Energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet.

We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.

BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon compensated, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey.

Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a 27.1 billion euro global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.

Additional information can be found at www.baywa-re.com

