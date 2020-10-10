Insights > Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/10/20 @ 4:30 p.m.

By: Texas Editorial Team

10/10/2020

Hurricane Delta

October 10, 2020 Saturday, 4:30 pm Update

Hurricane Delta caused widespread damage and outages across the Entergy Texas region. Wind speeds recorded during the storm shows that Port Arthur and Bolivar Peninsula received an average 15 mph greater speeds than what was recorded during Hurricane Laura. The sustained wind speeds for the Golden Triangle area ranged from 25 to 59 mph, and the wind gusts ranged from 43 to 81 mph.

As of 4:30 pm Entergy Texas has 84,448 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. The remaining outages are primarily concentrated in the Beaumont, Orange, Port Arthur, Silsbee and Winnie areas. Currently, Entergy Texas has over 1,400 resources currently engaged in the restoration effort and plan to bring in hundreds of additional resources to support the restoration effort.

Our high voltage transmission line damage assessments are expected to be 100 percent complete by this evening. Our transmission system remains stable with minimal damage. At the peak of the storm, there were 35 substations out of service, 22 substations were restored to power last night and the remaining 13 substations have been energized today. There were 36 transmission lines out of service last night, 30 have been restored and 6-line sections require repairs.

Based on our very initial damage assessments, Entergy Texas expects to restore most customers in the Beaumont, Orange and Port Arthur areas by Wednesday, Oct 13. There may be some customers in especially hard-hit areas that will be restored by Friday, Oct 16. For the Silsbee and Winnie areas, we expect all customers will be restored by end of day Sunday Oct 11. As we continue restoration efforts, we will be able to provide updated restoration estimates for affected areas.

Additional details by area are provided below. We will continue to update as the event evolves.

Beaumont Network

As of 4:30 pm, there are 28,132 customers without power in the Beaumont network which includes China, Fannett, Nome and Sour Lake. There are currently more than 150 additional workers in the area to assist with restoration, and additional resources are expected. Damage assessments are 65 percent complete and crews have identified:

49 poles down

11 blown transformers

24,000 feet of wire that need replacement.

Servicemen continue working and making repairs in:

South Beaumont - the Avenues, areas off Washington Blvd, off Corley Ave, areas near Lamar University and LIT, areas around Ozen HS and Odom Academy, Hillebrandt Rd;

Central Beaumont - parts of Old Town

North Beaumont - off Magnolia Ave, off Helbig Dr;

West Beaumont - near N Major Dr and Hwy 105, areas near Folsom and Crow Rd, near Gladys Ave and Belvedere Dr, in the Caldwood area, Delaware St - west of Eastex Freeway.

Orange Network

As of 4:30 pm, there are 23,215 customers without power in the Orange and surrounding areas. Damage assessments are 20 percent complete. Orange has 200 total workers helping to restore power. Damage reports include the following:

2 Transformer damages discovered

17 broken poles

8,750 feet of wire down

12 trees on lines

Port Arthur Network

As of 4:30pm, there are 32,515 customers without power in the areas that includes Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass & Taylor Landing. Entergy Scouts have completed 47% of the total damage assessments. These assessments have identified:

46 downed poles

9,900 feet of downed wire

5 damaged transformers

25 damaged circuit breakers and 15 damaged reclosers

Approximately 180 workers are assisting in the area's restoration effort. Crew work locations include:

Groves - The area along Pure Atlantic Hwy & 39 th

- The area along Pure Atlantic Hwy & 39 Nederland - Between Hwy 366 & Twin City Hwy, Hill Terrace Area, and between Ave H and Hwy 365.

- Between Hwy 366 & Twin City Hwy, Hill Terrace Area, and between Ave H and Hwy 365. Port Arthur - The areas of Hwy 73 & Twin City Hwy, Central Mall, Stonegate, Lakeview, and Downtown.

- The areas of Hwy 73 & Twin City Hwy, Central Mall, Stonegate, Lakeview, and Downtown. Port Neches - The Keith Estates and Windsor areas.

Silsbee Network

As of 4:30 pm, there are 321 customers without power. Damage assessments are 60% complete. Servicemen are working in the Lumberton area. The assessment has revealed:

9 poles down

6,000 feet of wire down

Winnie Network

As of 4:30pm, there are 114 customers without power in the Winnie area. There are 72 workers in the Winnie network restoring power. Assessments are complete. Crews are replacing:

10 broken poles

3,250 feet of wire

One transformer and low hanging power lines

Crews are working on Highway 61 north of I-10, County Line Rd., Oilfield Road, E. White Rd., Highway 1985, Boyt at Ocean Breeze and E Mexico.