Insights > Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/10/20 @8:30 a.m.

By: Texas Editorial Team

10/10/2020

Hurricane Delta

October 10, 2020 Saturday, 8:30 am Update

Hurricane Delta created widespread damage and outages and has moved out of our area. As of 8:30am Entergy Texas has 104,628 customers currently without power down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. The outages are concentrated primarily in the Beaumont, Orange, Port Arthur, Silsbee and Winnie areas. Entergy Texas was able to restore 4,263 customers during the late-night hours. Our team has begun assessing damage in the affected areas and will provide an estimated time for restoration as the assessment results become available. Currently, Entergy Texas over 1,200 resources currently engaged in the restoration effort and continue to bring in additional crews to support the restoration effort.

Our high voltage transmission line damage assessments have begun early this morning. Our transmission system remains stable with minimal damage. At the peak of the storm, Entergy Texas had 35 substations out of service, 22 substations were restored to power last night while 13 substations remain out of service. There were 36 transmission lines out of service last night, 11 have been restored.

Based on our very initial damage assessments, Entergy Texas expects to restore most power within 5 days, while hardest hit areas could last up to 7 days. While the majority of customers will have their power restored sooner, Delta has resulted in significant damage across Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange. Winnie and Silsbee are less impacted and will likely be restored sooner. As we continue our damage assessment, we will be able to provide more specific restoration estimates for affected areas.

Additional details by area are provided below. We will continue to update as the event evolves.

Beaumont Network

As of 8:30am, there are 34,027 customers without power in the Beaumont network which includes China, Fannett, Nome and Sour Lake. There are currently more than 100 additional workers in the area to assist with restoration, and additional resources are in route. Damage assessments are underway.

Orange Network

As of 8:30am, there are 27,506 customers without power in the Orange and surrounding areas. There are currently more than 145 additional workers in the area to assist with restoration, and additional resources are in route.

The Orange network suffered the following damages from Hurricane Delta:

352 cases of trouble

5 broken poles

20 spans of wire down

5 trees on lines.

Port Arthur Network

As of 8:30am, there are 39,449 customers without power in the areas that includes Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass & Taylor Landing.

The Port Arthur network suffered the following damages from Hurricane Delta:

30 downed poles

4,500 feet of downed wires

10 damaged transformers

25 damaged circuit breakers

15 damaged reclosers.

There are currently 115 additional resources to restore power with more expected to arrive today. Servicemen will be working today in the Groves area around Lee St., Pure Atlantic Rd, Sonnier Ln., Alamosa St. and Ryann Ln. and in Port Arthur around Southwind, 4th Ave. and 10th Ave. Servicemen will also be working around 14th St. in Nederland.

Silsbee Network

As of 8:30am, there are 2,372 customers without power. Damage assessments have begun in the local area and 5 additional crews have been brought in to support the restoration effort. Damage identified so far is 94 cases of trouble, 2 poles down and 15 spans of wire.

Winnie Network

As of 8:30am, there are 1,111 customers without power in the Winnie area. There are 4 linemen, 4 servicemen, 12 scouts and 77 contract workers who are arriving today to restore power. Damage assessments have begun and found poles and wire down, and broken poles.

Crews will be working in the Waterways Dr. area (poles and wire down), Honeysuckle (primary down), N Sage (broken pole) and Greg St. (broken pole).